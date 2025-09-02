Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSonakshi Sinha Slams Brands For Using Her Pics Without Consent: ‘Pull Them Down Or...'

Sonakshi Sinha Slams Brands For Using Her Pics Without Consent: ‘Pull Them Down Or...'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has called out the brand websites for using her photographs without her permission or even knowledge.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has called out the brand websites for using her photographs without her permission or even knowledge.

Calling the practice unacceptable, Sonakshi penned a note on the stories section of her official Instagram handle.

"As someone who shops online often, I couldn't help but notice my images popping up on several brand websites- without usage rights or even a courtesy request for permission. How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfits or jewelry, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That's stretching it a bit too far. Let's keep things ethical, shall we?", the 'Dabangg' actress wrote.

Sonakshi even threatened to call out the brand website in case they do not take down her pics.

She added, "Basically, what i'm saying is pull down my images before i start calling you out, or let me know where i can send my invoice....your call", followed by four laughing with tears emojis.

On Monday, the 'Dahaad' actress shared a hilarious video on her IG. The clip showed Sonakshi trying hard to control her laughter, but her husband Zaheer Iqbal kept making her laugh, and she eventually burst out laughing. Although the reason behind their endless laughter was not revealed, the free-flowing chemistry between the couple made the video extremely entertaining.

On Friday, Sonakshi and Zaheer offered prayers to Lord Ganapati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The lovebirds were seen performing Bappa's aarti at Salman Khan's residence.

Looking as beautiful as ever in a white printed salwar kameez, Sonakshi was accompanied by Zaheer, who wore a kurta.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for 7 long years. The lovebirds managed to keep their relationship private for the longest time.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Diwali For Us’: Jarange Breaks Down After Ending Fast On Maratha Quota; Fadnavis Points To A ‘Misconception’
‘Diwali For Us’: Jarange Breaks Down After Ending Fast On Maratha Quota; Fadnavis Says...
Cities
Flood Alarm In Delhi As Yamuna Swells To Highest Level This Year; Orange Alert Issued
Flood Alarm In Delhi As Yamuna Swells To Highest Level This Year; Orange Alert Issued
Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget