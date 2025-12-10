Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSonakshi Calls Shatrughan Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal ‘The Only Men That Matter’; Fans Question Equation With Brothers

Sonakshi Sinha’s sweet birthday wish for Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal triggers speculation about her bond with brothers Luv and Kush.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 06:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes for the two most important men in her life, her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, whose birthdays fall just a day apart.

While her father celebrated his birthday on the 9th of December, her husband celebrates her birthday today on the 10th of December. Sharing a picture of the three of them together, smiling ear to ear, Sonakshi, on her social media, wrote, “The only men that matter. Ilysm. Happy birthday! So lucky you were born,” with three heart emoticons.

While her caption reflected the deep love she has for her father and husband, fans were quick to notice and read between the lines. Her caption referring to her father and husband as “the only men that matter” has sparked curiosity, leading many to speculate whether her relationship with brothers Luv and Kush may still be strained.

For the uninitiated, rumours of a rift between Sonakshi, Luv and Kush first surfaced when her brothers were nowhere to be seen at their sister’s wedding. Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the former’s house in Mumbai that was attended by their respective parents and close family and friends.

But what had caught the attention of fans was the absence of her brothers on such an important day of their sister’s life. Many reports speculated that the brothers’ absence might stem from discomfort over Sonakshi’s personal choices, particularly her interfaith marriage. However, both Luv and Kush had denied any feud.

While Luv stated that he gave the wedding a miss due to personal reasons, Kush claimed he did attend one of the ceremonies. Although he claimed to be present, he was nowhere to be seen in any of the photos and videos of Sonakshi's wedding, while the rest of the family members were spotted throughout.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage was an inter-religion one and had faced a lot of backlash over social media. But the two chose their love and relationship over all the negativity.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Luv Sinha Shatrughan Sinha Birthday Sonakshi Sinha Instagram Post Zaheer Iqbal Birthday Kush Sinha
