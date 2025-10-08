Soha Ali Khan On Saif-Amrita Divorce: ‘Amrita Looked After Me, It Took Time To Adjust’

Actor and author Soha Ali Khan has opened up about how she navigated her brother Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s separation, reflecting on the emotional transitions their family experienced. Saif and Amrita, who tied the knot in 1991, parted ways in 2004 after 13 years of marriage. The couple share two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

‘You Don’t Have Control Over These Things’

In a candid conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Soha discussed the complexities that come with family changes after a divorce.

“These are things that you don’t have any control over. It’s like when a marriage ends, then those families will also go through some kind of change and adjustment, and you may find your own independent equation after some time, but it’s complicated,” she said.

Soha shared that she shared a warm bond with Amrita and that the actress played a caring role in her life during those years.

“So I feel like, for me, Amrita was someone who I have lived with in her house. She has looked after me. She has taken me for photoshoots and done so much. We have played Scrabble together,” she recalled.

‘You Go Through a Moment of Processing and Transition’

Reflecting on how she processed the separation, Soha noted that the adjustment took time.

“When that (Saif and Amrita’s) relationship ends, of course, you go through a moment of processing and transition, and you allow, firstly, them to find their equation and then you have to find your own equation within that,” she explained.

Soha added that with time, things fell into place.

“So I think that is something that we went through, and now, I think there is a settlement. The children are all grown up. You can be yourself in a way. Sara and Ibrahim were very young then,” she said.

Sharmila Tagore on the Pain of That Phase

Earlier, Soha’s mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore reflected on the period during her appearance on Koffee With Karan.

“When you are together for such a long time, and you have two lovely children, then no breakup is easy. It’s difficult to have harmony at that stage, and it hurts. That stage was not nice. But I tried. That’s water under the bridge,” she said.

Sharmila added that the time was especially tough for their family.

“She needed time to cool down. They worked it out together. It’s not just staying away; there are so many other things involved. It wasn’t a happy time for us, because Ibrahim was just three, and we were very, very fond of the children. Especially, Tiger was very fond of Ibrahim, and he would say, ‘That’s a good lad’. And he didn’t get that time,” she shared.

Over time, Saif found love again with Kareena Kapoor Khan, whom he married in 2012. The couple share two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena, meanwhile, has built a friendly relationship with Sara and Ibrahim, creating a blended family rooted in warmth and understanding.