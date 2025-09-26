Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala continue to capture attention every time they step out together, and their recent appearance at a store inauguration in Hyderabad was no different. While the couple looked stunning as always, it was Sobhita’s elegant red saree look that truly stole the limelight, leaving fans gushing over the duo’s chemistry and style.

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Make Stylish Appearance

Several photos and videos from the event quickly surfaced online, showcasing the couple as they were mobbed by excited fans upon arrival. Naga Chaitanya was seen keeping Sobhita close, ensuring her comfort as the duo made their way through the crowd.

For the event, Sobhita stunned in a bright red saree with a golden border, exuding the charm of a newlywed bride. She completed her look with half-tied hair adorned with gajra, heavy golden jhumkas, a matching necklace, and a small red bindi. Her hands were decorated with henna, and she flaunted her sindoor in a photo shared on her Instagram story, adding to the elegance of her traditional ensemble.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, opted for a beige kurta-pyjama paired with a stylish scarf and sunglasses, looking effortlessly dapper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The couple later took to Instagram to share pictures from the event, writing: “Thank you RS Brothers India for having me and @sobhitad today. Amazed by your flagship store at Vanasthalipuram. Wishing you the best and many more to come.”

Fan Reactions

Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple’s stunning appearance, flooding the comment section with praise. Reactions included: “Beautiful couple,” “Sobhita looks so beautiful,” “So cute,” “They both are looking beautiful,” “Very simple couple,” and “She’s so pretty.”

Their Wedding and Love Story

After dating for two years since 2022, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, surrounded by close friends and family. The guest list included Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and more.

Chaitanya’s father, superstar Nagarjuna, shared their wedding pictures on social media with a heartfelt note: “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita. You’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in NC24. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, he wrote:“NC24 – An excavation into mythical thrills and shivers. Excited to be part of your amazing vision @karthik_cinema.”

The film is directed by Karthik Dandu, who rose to fame with Virupaksha, and produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the SVCC and Sukumar Writings banners.

Sobhita Dhulipala, last seen in Love, Sitara on OTT and the Hollywood film Monkey Man, has yet to announce her next project.