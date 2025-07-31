Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘My Favourite Face, In Any Place’: Sidharth Malhotra Showers Love On Kiara Advani In Birthday Post

Kiara Advani celebrated her 33rd birthday, receiving warm wishes from husband Sidharth Malhotra and fellow actresses Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 06:26 PM (IST)

The newest mommy in the block- Kiara Advani is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Thursday. Actor Sidharth Malhotra wished his better half a "happy birthday" with a special post.

The 'Shershaah' actor took to his Instagram and shared a stunning photo of Kiara in a short pink dress, paired with matching shoes and shades.

Wishing his ladylove on her special day, Sid penned the caption, "My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love", with a red heart emoji.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Additionally, actress Ananya Panday shared Kiara’s photo on her Insta Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday you gorgeous girl inside out!! Big hug to you mama @kiaraaliadvani".

Kareena Kapoor also wished the new mommmy with the following words, “Happy birthday to the newest mommy on the block…bestest time ahead always for you…@kiaraaliadvani.”

Coming to Sid and Kiara's love saga, the rumours of the two dating each other initially started doing the rounds while these two were shooting for their 2021 blockbuster "Shershaah".

Sidharth and Kiara were seen accompanying one another at various events after that; however, they refused to comment on their relationship status.

Finally, Kiara and Sidharth got married in a lavish ceremony in February 2023.

In March 2025, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared a joint post with a lovely photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock. “The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic),” they captioned the post.

Sidharth and Kiara embraced parenthood on 15 July this year as they welcomed their baby girl.

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Sid took to his Instagram and penned, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH”

Work-wise, Sidharth will next star in "Param Sundari", where he will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the highly-awaited "War 2", alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 06:26 PM (IST)
Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani
