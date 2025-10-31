Shweta Singh Kirti Recalls Eerie Warning About Sushant, Calls Out Rhea’s ‘Strange’ Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has once again reignited discussions around the late actor’s mysterious death. In a recent interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Shweta revealed shocking details, including a psychic’s warning that allegedly predicted her brother “wouldn’t survive after March 2020.”

Recalling what the psychic told her after Sushant’s passing, Shweta said, “Somehow bhai was rising too fast. I don’t know kaisa Bollywood industry hai, kya hai, but they felt that’s what I was told by the psychic. To somebody was planted in his life so that he can be broken.”

The statement has since gone viral, sparking widespread speculation among fans about the people surrounding the actor in his final months.

‘We Didn’t Believe in Black Magic,’ Says Shweta

Continuing her account, Shweta claimed that her elder sister once received a call warning them that Sushant was allegedly under the influence of black magic.

“You know, ek call bhi aaya tha jisme meri didi ko bataya gaya tha ki he won’t survive after March because us pe black magic chal raha hai. You know, we are from a very educated, scientific family. Believe nahi kiya humne,” she recalled.

She added that the family had initially dismissed the claims as superstition but began revisiting them after Sushant’s death in June 2020. “After bhai’s death, I started connecting things that I never paid attention to before,” she noted.

Shweta Questions Rhea Chakraborty’s Poem

In the same interview, Shweta also mentioned Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant before his demise. Referring to one of Rhea’s old Instagram posts, she said, “Ek bahut strange sa usne poem likha hua tha Instagram pe ek photo ke saath, and bhai ne bhi us poem ko like kiya tha. Instagram feed tha unka, jisme wo boli thi ki ‘You are soaring too high and your wings need to be cut.’ So ajeeb sa, strange sa poem, you know, it’s I think still there on her Instagram. And I was like, why? Why this?”

She further said that after consulting the psychic, she revisited Rhea’s post and found it unsettling in hindsight. “Bhai ke death ke baad I actually went on to see after the psychic told me everything, to see ki sach mein ye kya sach hai. To is tarah ka poem likha hua hai, and then at that time she was there in bhai’s life.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020, was ruled as suicide by investigating agencies. However, the case continues to remain a matter of public debate and emotional resonance for his fans and family.