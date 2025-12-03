Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody once again found themselves at the centre of social media chatter after the two were spotted enjoying a relaxed meal together in the city. A video from their casual outing quickly began circulating online, capturing the duo laughing, chatting and sampling a spread of dishes. One particular moment—Shraddha feeding Rahul with a smile—left fans melting over their easy, unforced chemistry.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody's panipuri date

In the clip, Shraddha appears cheerful in a navy-blue jacket while Rahul, dressed in a brown T-shirt, leans in playfully as she offers him a bite. Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section with heart emojis and excited speculation about the rumoured couple.

Shraddha's next projects

Even as her personal life continues to grab attention, Shraddha recently shifted focus back to her work. In a video she shared on X (formerly Twitter), the actor revealed that she has already wrapped one of her upcoming films, though she cannot share details just yet. “I have already shot for one film. Its official announcement has not yet been made, so I cannot talk much about that. But the announcement will be made very soon,” she told fans.

She also confirmed that her next project will be directed by Rahul Mody. Speaking warmly about the collaboration, she said, “After that, I am doing Rahul’s film. I can speak about the film without hesitation.” Shraddha went on to offer a small peek into the world of the story, which is rooted in India’s startup ecosystem and explores themes of hustle and ambition. The film, she hinted, demands a new level of preparation and experimentation from her as an actor.

With several projects lined up, Shraddha’s slate looks packed. She is reportedly part of Pahadpangira, the prequel to Tumbbad, and is attached to the supernatural franchise Naagin. She is also returning for Stree 3 and Bhediya 2, and is expected to star in Eetha, a biographical film on Marathi folk icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar.