Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShraddha Kapoor Feeds Rumoured Beau Rahul Mody In Adorable New Video, Fans Can’t Get Enough

Shraddha Kapoor Feeds Rumoured Beau Rahul Mody In Adorable New Video, Fans Can’t Get Enough

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody’s cosy lunch outing has gone viral after a clip of Shraddha sweetly feeding him surfaced online, sparking fresh dating buzz even as the actor gears up for multiple new projects.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody once again found themselves at the centre of social media chatter after the two were spotted enjoying a relaxed meal together in the city. A video from their casual outing quickly began circulating online, capturing the duo laughing, chatting and sampling a spread of dishes. One particular moment—Shraddha feeding Rahul with a smile—left fans melting over their easy, unforced chemistry.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody's panipuri date

In the clip, Shraddha appears cheerful in a navy-blue jacket while Rahul, dressed in a brown T-shirt, leans in playfully as she offers him a bite. Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section with heart emojis and excited speculation about the rumoured couple.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by INSTANTLY BOLLYWOOD (@instantlybollywoood)

Shraddha's next projects

Even as her personal life continues to grab attention, Shraddha recently shifted focus back to her work. In a video she shared on X (formerly Twitter), the actor revealed that she has already wrapped one of her upcoming films, though she cannot share details just yet. “I have already shot for one film. Its official announcement has not yet been made, so I cannot talk much about that. But the announcement will be made very soon,” she told fans.

She also confirmed that her next project will be directed by Rahul Mody. Speaking warmly about the collaboration, she said, “After that, I am doing Rahul’s film. I can speak about the film without hesitation.” Shraddha went on to offer a small peek into the world of the story, which is rooted in India’s startup ecosystem and explores themes of hustle and ambition. The film, she hinted, demands a new level of preparation and experimentation from her as an actor.

With several projects lined up, Shraddha’s slate looks packed. She is reportedly part of Pahadpangira, the prequel to Tumbbad, and is attached to the supernatural franchise Naagin. She is also returning for Stree 3 and Bhediya 2, and is expected to star in Eetha, a biographical film on Marathi folk icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
States
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
World
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget