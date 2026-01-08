Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shobhaa De Says Dharmendra Deserved A State Funeral, Urges More Grace For Hema Malini

Shobhaa De questions why Dharmendra did not receive a state funeral and says more grace should have been shown to Hema Malini after his demise.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The passing of legendary actor Dharmendra last year was marked by a quiet and private farewell, a decision that has since sparked debate within film and political circles. Instead of a state funeral, the Deol family opted for a subdued last rite ceremony attended only by close family members and friends. Now, columnist and author Shobhaa De has weighed in on the matter, questioning why an icon of Dharmendra’s stature was not accorded a state funeral and suggesting that actor-politician Hema Malini deserved more empathy in the aftermath.

Shobhaa De Questions Absence of State Funeral

In a conversation with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Shobhaa De openly stated that Dharmendra should have received a state funeral. She said, “I completely agree, I have written about it as well. There have been others in the past from the film industry, who were given that honour. And, he richly deserved it, he was so loved. It seemed like either an oversight or there were political reasons why it didn’t happen.”

Drawing comparisons, she added, “If Sridevi could get a state funeral..she was also a much loved star. Surely, someone of Dharmendra’s stature should have got one too.”

BJP Connection and Missed Opportunity

Shobhaa further pointed out that both Dharmendra and Hema Malini had long associations with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Highlighting that Dharmendra’s deteriorating health was widely known, she remarked, “Dharmendra was critical, ailing, and it was a matter of days, it was known to everybody. So, if something had to be organised, it could have happened in the interim.”

She went on to say, “It could have taken one phone call from Hema herself, she is a parliamentarian and quite high in the BJP hierarchy.”

Reflections on Hema Malini’s Role

Recalling the prayer meet held in Delhi and hosted by Hema Malini, Shobhaa noted that the actor often referred to Dharmendra as ‘Dharam ji’ rather than her husband. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “Maybe, the family didn’t want a state funeral. Who am I to say why it didn’t happen? But, it does seem a bit strange and very disappointing.”

She added, “She was still his wife for over 40 years, she has emphasized that over and over again. Whether she was officially recognised as his wife by the party hierarchy, I have no idea.”

Call for More Grace Between Families

Addressing the long-standing dynamics between Dharmendra’s two families, Shobhaa De stressed that more sensitivity was needed. “There were two parallel families over four decades. Dharam ji had always acknowledged them as his own, his daughters in particular and certainly Hema. If access was denied, I think maybe some more grace should have been shown.”

Hema Malini Denies Family Rift

Amid speculation over separate prayer meetings organised in Delhi and Mumbai, Hema Malini dismissed reports of discord. Speaking to E Times, she said, “Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai. We talked to each other.”

Explaining the reason behind hosting separate gatherings, Hema clarified that her circle of friends and well-wishers differed from that of Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur, which led to separate prayer meets.

Dharmendra passed away in November last year. He is survived by six children — Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeeta from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, and Esha and Ahana from his second marriage to Hema Malini.

Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
