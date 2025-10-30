Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, best remembered for portraying Sai Baba in the 1977 classic Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed with life-threatening sepsis. The 86-year-old actor has reportedly been undergoing treatment since the first week of October and remains under close medical supervision.

Family Struggles With Medical Costs

According to reports, Sudhir Dalvi’s treatment has already cost the family close to ₹10 lakh, and the total expenses may rise to nearly ₹15 lakh as doctors continue to monitor his recovery. His wife, Suhas Dalvi, opened up about the difficult situation in a conversation with India Today.

She recalled the day the medical emergency began, saying, “On October 8, he faced extreme pain, lost mobility of his limbs and was rushed to the hospital. He was kept in the ICU.”

Sharing details about his diagnosis, she added, “That’s when we got to know it was a sepsis infection, which has affected all his joints. And since the infection is now in his blood, the recovery has been extremely slow. We never anticipated something like this to happen with us, and thus it’s emotionally and financially a tough time.”

Appealing for support from the film fraternity and well-wishers, Suhas said, “We are like any middle-class family who has limited savings. Unlike government employees who get pension, actors have no such benefits. So, I would still request everyone to come forward and help us in any way they can. Sudhir needs to be in the hospital for more time now.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Extends Help, Responds to Troll

Amid growing concern for the veteran actor, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni came forward to help. Reacting to a paparazzo post about Sudhir’s condition, she commented, “Done 🙏 Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

However, when a social media user questioned her intentions, Riddhima replied, “Everything in life is not about optics—helping someone in need and in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing.”

A Look Back at Sudhir Dalvi’s Illustrious Career

A respected name in Indian television and cinema, Sudhir Dalvi earned acclaim for his portrayal of Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and for appearances in iconic shows like Buniyaad, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Junoon. He was also part of Shyam Benegal’s Bharat Ek Khoj. His last screen appearance was in Woh Huye Na Hamare (2006).