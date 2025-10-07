Shilpa Shetty Interrogated By EOW In Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case Linked To Raj Kundra

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShilpa Shetty Interrogated By EOW In Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case Linked To Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty was interrogated by Mumbai’s EOW for over four hours in a Rs 60 crore fraud case linked to her husband Raj Kundra.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was recently interrogated by Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with a Rs 60 crore fraud case linked to her husband, businessman Raj Kundra. Officials reportedly grilled her for over four and a half hours at her Mumbai residence to verify financial details associated with alleged fund transfers.

Focus on Financial Transactions

According to the EOW, Kundra allegedly diverted approximately Rs 15 crore from the total sum into a company account reportedly owned by Shilpa Shetty. During the questioning, officials examined her bank statements and seized key financial documents, which are now being scrutinized as part of the investigation.

The probe began following a complaint by businessman Deepak Kothari, who accused the couple of cheating him in a loan-cum-investment deal. Statements from five individuals, including Raj Kundra, have already been recorded.

Bombay HC Denies Phuket Trip

Amid the ongoing investigation, the Bombay High Court recently rejected Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s request to travel abroad for a family vacation to Phuket, Thailand. The couple had sought suspension of a lookout circular issued by the EOW, citing confirmed travel bookings from October 2 to 5.

Their lawyers, Niranjan Mundargi and Keral Mehta, argued that despite a 2021 case, the couple has always returned from international trips and cooperated with authorities. However, the court dismissed the plea due to the ongoing probe.

Details of the Rs 60 Crore Case

The case stems from a complaint by Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services, who alleged that between 2015 and 2023, he invested Rs 60.48 crore in Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., a company linked to Shilpa and Kundra, for business expansion. Kothari claimed the funds were diverted for personal use.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the EOW booked Shetty, Kundra, and another accused under IPC sections 403, 406, and 34, covering misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, and common intention. Investigators have reportedly traced nearly ₹25 crore, including transactions involving four actresses and production houses such as Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Balaji Entertainment.

As of now, Shilpa Shetty has not made any public statement, and investigations continue.

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bipasha Basu Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Neha Dhupia Bombay High Court Raj Kundra Fraud Case
Embed widget