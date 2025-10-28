Shashi Tharoor Silences Troll Accusing Him Of ‘Paid Review’ For Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has found himself in the middle of a social media storm after sharing a glowing review of Aryan Khan’s Netflix directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood***. The politician, known for his articulate takes on politics and culture, called the show “absolute OTT gold,” but his comments didn’t sit well with everyone.

Soon after his post went viral, a user accused Tharoor of writing a “paid review” for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, prompting a sharp and dignified reply from the politician.

‘I’m Not for Sale’: Shashi Tharoor Responds to Troll

When a social media user suggested that Tharoor was indulging in “paid reviews,” the Congress MP was quick to respond, dismissing the allegation.

“I’m not for sale, my friend. No opinion I express has ever been paid for by anybody, in cash or in kind,” wrote Tharoor in his reply, earning praise from his followers for his calm and confident demeanor.

The interaction quickly went viral, with many lauding Tharoor for maintaining grace while addressing online trolls.

Tharoor Shares How He Discovered the Series

In his original post on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor shared that he had been unwell for a few days when his sister, Smita Tharoor, suggested he watch the Netflix show. The politician revealed that the series left a lasting impression on him.

“I’ve had a cold and cough for two days and had to cancel engagements. My team and my sister, @smitatharoor, got me to spend some time away from the computer watching a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done for myself: absolute #OTT GOLD!”

Tharoor’s enthusiastic review added that the series took time to grow on him but eventually became “completely addictive.”

‘The Ba*ds of Bollywood’ Impresses Viewers**

Praising Aryan Khan’s bold directorial debut, Tharoor wrote, “I just finished watching Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood,’ and I’m struggling to find words of praise. It takes some time to grow on you, but once it does, you’re completely hooked! The writing is crisp, the director is brave, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed.”

He continued to call the show, “A brilliant, often amusing, sometimes heartbreaking, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliché with razor-like wit—and a series of insider jokes that let the viewer into the act and behind the scenes.”

Tharoor’s review sparked widespread discussion online, with several users echoing his appreciation for Aryan’s confident storytelling and fresh take on Bollywood satire.