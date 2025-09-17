Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan Says PM Modi’s Energy At 75 'Leaves Young People Behind' In Birthday Tribute

Shah Rukh Khan Says PM Modi’s Energy At 75 'Leaves Young People Behind' In Birthday Tribute

Shah Rukh Khan extends warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, calling his journey inspiring and praising his unmatched energy and dedication to the nation.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 11:45 AM (IST)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has extended his heartfelt wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that at the age of 75, his pace and energy leaves young people behind.

In a video, SRK was heard saying in Hindi: “Today, on the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, I would like to wish him a very happy birthday.”

He went on to talk about the journey of the iconic leader and tagged it as inspiring.

“Your journey from a small city to the global stage is very inspiring. In this story, I can see your discipline, your hard work and your dedication towards your country.”

Wishing him a healthy and strong life, the “Badshah” of Bollywood concluded: “The truth is that at the age of 75, your pace and energy leaves even young people like us behind. So, I pray that you always stay healthy, healthy, strong and happy.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in a special appearance of “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, a satirical action comedy streaming television series. The series marks the debut of his son Aryan Khan.

The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh will also be seen in “King” directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with an ensemble cast.

The superstar will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in the upcoming film, which will have actor Abhishek Bachchan playing the antagonist.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aryan Khan Debut Series Narendra Modi 75th Birthday Shah Rukh Khan PM Modi Birthday SRK Wishes Narendra Modi Shah Rukh Khan Message Modi SRK Upcoming Films
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Truly Fortunate To Have The Right Leader', Indian Leaders Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Celebrates 75th Birthday in Madhya Pradesh with National Initiatives and Public Blessings | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After 22 Days, Long Queues at Katra Registration | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Opposition Leaders Depicted as Demons in Controversial PM Modi Poster | ABP NEWS
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes, Praises Leadership | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget