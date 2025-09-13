Sanjay Dutt Recalls ₹150 Cr Inheritance Twist; Suniel Shetty’s Heated Socks Leave Fans In Split

Bollywood hunks Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty recently graced the popular chat show, "The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3", where they shared some funny incidents from their shoot diaries.

While speaking on the show, Sanjay shared a funny story about Suniel's struggle to deal with the cold weather.

The 'Dhamaal' actor revealed that as they were shooting in Ladakh, Sanjay noticed Suniel constantly fiddling with his feet. Curious about this, Sanjay asked Suniel what was going on. Suniel informed him that he was wearing socks that were battery-operated to keep his feet warm in this extreme cold. Laughing, Sanjay said that Suniel can’t handle the cold and needs special gadgets like heated socks to stay warm.

During the episode, Suniel also shared a hilarious incident of how he got back at Sanjay for pranking him on the sets multiple times.

Recalling an incident from Ladakh, where they used heaters to keep themselves warm, Suniel said that he mischievously moved the grill of the heater towards Sanjay, which was right on his face. Upset about this, Sanjay complained to Suniel, and he suggested simply shifting the heater a little. However, being his impatient self, Sanjay pulled the entire grill out in frustration.

Furthermore, Sanjay remembered how a sudden call from the police station left him bewildered.

"I got a call from the police station saying that they want to meet me," he shared.

While the 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actor wondered what fresh trouble he had gotten himself into, they informed him that it was good news.

As the police came to meet, they told Sanjay that a lady had passed away and had left all her property in his name, estimated to be worth around 150 crores.

However, Sanjay told the police that he did not know the lady and hence, did not have any right to the property. He ended up returning the property to the lady's family with the condition that it should be used properly.

