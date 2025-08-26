Actor Sameera Reddy, who took a break from Bollywood to focus on her family, has candidly spoken about the trolling and harsh comments she faced after her pregnancy. The actress recalled how weight gain during her postpartum phase left her vulnerable to public scrutiny, which often came from unexpected places.

In an interaction with Zoom, Sameera revealed the emotional toll of her journey after childbirth. She shared, “After I gave birth, I put on so much weight because I was pumped with hormones. I had a rough time emotionally dealing with postpartum at that time. In the beginning, I was affected because I myself was confused. I went from absolutely slim to 105 kg.”

Hurt by Insensitive Comments

Sameera highlighted how society often fails to show empathy toward new mothers. She recalled being openly mocked for her weight, even by strangers. “I remember being mad, depressed. People are not nice. If they want to say something, they say it on your face. I always say the bhajiwala also did not spare me and would say, ‘kya hogaeya apko?’. Nobody will understand at that moment what you are going through. So I am not going to lie and say it didn’t hurt me,” she said.

Learning to Prioritise Health Over Crash Diets

In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, Sameera explained how her perspective on fitness has changed over time. “At 46, I realise that extreme diets and yo-yo weight loss aren’t the solution. My priorities now are building strength, managing my fitness levels over the long run, feeling strong and confident rather than just trying to be skinny. No matter how hectic life gets, I make sure to prioritise my workouts,” she said.

Looking Ahead: Sameera’s Comeback

Sameera, who married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014, is a mother of two — Hans (born 2015) and Nyra (born 2019). She was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka. The actress is now gearing up for her return to acting with the upcoming horror-thriller Chimni, slated to release in 2025.