Samay Raina Mocks Dhanashree Verma? Yuzvendra Chahal Drops Hilarious Reaction

Comedian Samay Raina has set social media abuzz after starring in a tongue-in-cheek advertisement alongside RJ Mahvash, who has been linked to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The quirky promo is now grabbing attention for its apparent digs at Chahal’s ex-wife, dancer and influencer Dhanashree Verma.

Although her name was never mentioned, several lines from the ad have left fans convinced that Raina was cheekily referencing Dhanashree’s past statements and controversies.

Subtle Jabs in the Ad

In the video, RJ Mahvash says her favourite letter is “M,” to which Raina replies: “Mera hai U, Z (Yuzvi),” a clear nod to Chahal. When Mahvash asks about his life, Raina quips, “Beech mein bas Rise And Fall ho gaya tha mera, but ab sab sahi hai. Bas Pehle 2 mahine mein it was an issue.”

Fans were quick to connect this with Dhanashree’s allegation on the reality show Rise And Fall, where she claimed that Chahal cheated within the first two months of their marriage.

The ad continued in the same vein, with Samay asking, “What’s half of 8 crore?” to which Mahvash responds, “4 crore.” This line appeared to allude to the reported alimony figure of ₹4.75 crore. Raina then added, “Podcast karte hain,” while later unveiling a T-shirt that read, “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy”, identical to the one Chahal sported after his divorce.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Playful Response

Raina shared the clip on social media, captioning it: “Podcast karne mai fatt gayi @rj.mahvash?!” He also uploaded a screenshot from a video call with Chahal, who was seen laughing at the gag. Sharing the image, Raina joked, “Love you my sugar daddy.”

The cricketer responded in kind, writing: “Be ready for one more case,” complete with laughing emojis. Chahal further commented on Raina’s post, repeating, “Be ready for one more case @maisamayhoon #4cr,” again accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Social Media Buzz

The ad has quickly gone viral, sparking discussions among fans over whether the jokes were simply lighthearted fun or a deliberate reference to Chahal’s high-profile split. With both Raina and Chahal playing along, the ad has added another layer of intrigue to the cricketer’s personal life narrative.