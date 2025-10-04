Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSamay Raina Mocks Dhanashree Verma? Yuzvendra Chahal Drops Hilarious Reaction

Samay Raina Mocks Dhanashree Verma? Yuzvendra Chahal Drops Hilarious Reaction

Comedian Samay Raina drops sly references to Dhanashree Verma in a new ad with RJ Mahvash. Yuzvendra Chahal reacts hilariously, warning Raina to “be ready for one more case.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 09:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Comedian Samay Raina has set social media abuzz after starring in a tongue-in-cheek advertisement alongside RJ Mahvash, who has been linked to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The quirky promo is now grabbing attention for its apparent digs at Chahal’s ex-wife, dancer and influencer Dhanashree Verma.

Although her name was never mentioned, several lines from the ad have left fans convinced that Raina was cheekily referencing Dhanashree’s past statements and controversies.

Subtle Jabs in the Ad

In the video, RJ Mahvash says her favourite letter is “M,” to which Raina replies: “Mera hai U, Z (Yuzvi),” a clear nod to Chahal. When Mahvash asks about his life, Raina quips, “Beech mein bas Rise And Fall ho gaya tha mera, but ab sab sahi hai. Bas Pehle 2 mahine mein it was an issue.”

Fans were quick to connect this with Dhanashree’s allegation on the reality show Rise And Fall, where she claimed that Chahal cheated within the first two months of their marriage.

The ad continued in the same vein, with Samay asking, “What’s half of 8 crore?” to which Mahvash responds, “4 crore.” This line appeared to allude to the reported alimony figure of ₹4.75 crore. Raina then added, “Podcast karte hain,” while later unveiling a T-shirt that read, “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy”, identical to the one Chahal sported after his divorce.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Playful Response

Raina shared the clip on social media, captioning it: “Podcast karne mai fatt gayi @rj.mahvash?!” He also uploaded a screenshot from a video call with Chahal, who was seen laughing at the gag. Sharing the image, Raina joked, “Love you my sugar daddy.”

The cricketer responded in kind, writing: “Be ready for one more case,” complete with laughing emojis. Chahal further commented on Raina’s post, repeating, “Be ready for one more case @maisamayhoon #4cr,” again accompanied by a laughing emoji.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

Social Media Buzz

The ad has quickly gone viral, sparking discussions among fans over whether the jokes were simply lighthearted fun or a deliberate reference to Chahal’s high-profile split. With both Raina and Chahal playing along, the ad has added another layer of intrigue to the cricketer’s personal life narrative.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 09:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Gossip Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Samay Raina RJ Mahvash Rise And Fall Show
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Deal
World
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Trump Orders Israel To Halt Gaza Bombing After Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Peace Plan
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode: Report
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode
World
Hamas Accepts Parts Of Gaza Plan, Agrees To Free All Israeli Hostages After Trump's Ultimatum
Hamas Accepts Parts Of Trump's Gaza Plan, Agrees To Free All Israeli Hostages
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget