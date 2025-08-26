Saiyami Kher Joins Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan With Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSaiyami Kher Joins Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan With Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan

Actress Saiyami Kher joins the cast of Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The actress calls it a dream come true to share screen space with her childhood idols.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Saiyami Kher has joined the cast of filmmaker Priyadarshan’s “Haiwaan” and said that she feels incredibly blessed to be a small part of a film that “already feels so special ”

The film, which features Bollywood powerhouses Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has commenced its shoot in Kochi.

“Walking onto the set of Haiwaan has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. I still remember being that little girl who sat wide-eyed in a theatre, watching Akshay sir redefine action as the or laughing endlessly at Saif sir’s effortless comic timing in films that became part of our growing-up years,” said Saiyami.

Back then, Saiyami said she never imagined that one day she would actually be on a “set with the very people whose films shaped my love for cinema.”

“There are moments now, when I look around and have to remind myself this is real. These are the same faces I once watched from the audience, and today I’m sharing the frame with them. And then there is Priyan sir,” said Saiyami.

The actress said that for her, Priyadarshan is not just a director,

“He’s a storyteller who has given us some of the most iconic films. To be guided by his vision is something I will always carry with me. His films were a big part of why I fell in love with movies, and now, to be on his set, is like life coming full circle.”

She added: “We’ve only just begun shooting, but I’m just soaking it all in.. excitement, the nerves, the gratitude. My heart is full, and I feel incredibly blessed to be a small part of a film that already feels so special ”

Haiwaan reunites Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen after 17 years since their last outing in Tashan. The film is inspired by Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam.

Oppam, an action thriller, stars Mohanlal and Samuthirakani. The film follows a retired judge who faces difficulty keeping his daughter safe from a convict he imprisoned. Later, when he gets murdered, a man with visual impairment who was loyal to him tries to defend his daughter.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
