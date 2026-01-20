Rinima Borah Agarwal Sashed As Elevitta Mrs India World 2025 Ahead Of Mrs World 2026

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRinima Borah Agarwal Sashed As Elevitta Mrs India World 2025 Ahead Of Mrs World 2026

Elevitta Mrs India World 2025 Rinima Borah Agarwal was felicitated at her official sashing ceremony ahead of Mrs World 2026 in Las Vegas.

Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 12:37 PM (IST)

The official sashing ceremony and press conference for Rinima Borah Agarwal, the reigning Elevitta Mrs India World 2025 and India’s official representative for Mrs World 2026, was held successfully, marking a significant milestone in her journey to the international pageant stage.

Organised by Elevitta Mrs India World, the event served as Rinima’s first formal interaction with the media following her national win. It set the tone for her upcoming participation at the prestigious Mrs World Pageant 2026, scheduled to take place from January 22 to January 30, with the grand finale slated for January 29, 2026, in Las Vegas, USA.

A Celebratory Platform For India’s Mrs World 2026 Hopeful

The ceremony celebrated Rinima Borah Agarwal’s national title while reaffirming her responsibility as India’s ambassador at one of the world’s most respected beauty pageants for married women. Members of the media, industry professionals, and pageant enthusiasts gathered to witness the official sashing, which symbolised her transition from a national titleholder to a global contender.

The press conference provided insight into Rinima’s preparation journey and the support structure backing her international participation. Her fully sponsored entry into the Mrs World 2026 pageant by Elevitta Mrs India World was highlighted as a testament to the organisation’s commitment to empowering Indian women on global platforms.

Elevitta Mrs India World’s Growing Global Legacy

The event also underscored the legacy and credibility of the Mrs World franchise, while acknowledging the contribution of Sargam Koushal, Mrs World 2022 and the founder of Elevitta Mrs India World. Under her leadership, the platform has evolved into a transparent and globally recognised organisation that prioritises authenticity, empowerment, and international standards.

Elevitta Mrs India World has steadily positioned itself as a credible gateway for Indian women aspiring to compete at global pageants, with Rinima’s journey standing as the latest example of its growing influence.

Rinima Borah Agarwal’s Journey As A Changemaker

Beyond her pageant title, Rinima Borah Agarwal’s story as an entrepreneur, influencer, and changemaker resonated strongly during the event. Her multifaceted journey reflects a blend of professional success, social impact, and personal determination—qualities that align with the ethos of the Mrs World platform.

The media response to the event was overwhelmingly positive, with Rinima’s vision, background, and preparation drawing appreciation. As she gears up for Mrs World 2026, the sashing ceremony marked not just a formal announcement, but the beginning of India’s campaign on the global Mrs World stage.

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
