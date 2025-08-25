Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesComedian Reggie Carroll Shot Dead In Mississippi

Comedian Reggie Carroll Shot Dead In Mississippi

Veteran Baltimore comedian Reginald “Reggie” Carroll, known for The Parkers and Showtime at the Apollo, has died at 52 after a shooting in Mississippi. Mo’Nique pays tribute.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Reginald “Reggie” Carroll, a well-known name in Baltimore’s comedy circuit, has passed away after a shooting incident in Southaven, Mississippi. He was 52.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Burton Lane on Wednesday following reports of gunfire. Carroll was found with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to Regional One Health in Memphis. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

The tragic loss has sent shockwaves through both the local and national comedy communities, where Carroll was cherished as a vibrant and seasoned performer.

Mo’Nique Pays Emotional Tribute

Carroll’s longtime friend and fellow comedian, Academy Award-winning actor Mo’Nique, shared her grief in a heartfelt Instagram Story. Referring to him as her “brother in comedy,” she reminisced about their time together on the road.

“This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together," Mo’Nique said, before breaking into laughter. “That’s what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our times together was amazing."

Her words highlighted the camaraderie and joy Carroll brought into the lives of his peers and audiences alike.

Career in Comedy and Entertainment

Carroll built a reputation for his sharp wit and commanding stage presence. His big break came in 2000 when he appeared on Showtime at the Apollo, recorded at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem. He later transitioned to television, appearing in the UPN sitcom The Parkers alongside Mo’Nique and Countess Vaughn.

In recent years, Carroll continued to leave his mark on the industry. He starred in the 2022 television film Rent & Go and produced the 2023 stand-up showcase Knockout Kings of Comedy. His work demonstrated his ability not only as a performer but also as a creator and producer, dedicated to pushing comedy forward.

Carroll’s passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Baltimore’s comedy scene, but his legacy will live on through his performances and the countless lives he touched on and off stage.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Reginald Reggie Carroll Death Baltimore Comedian Shot Mo’Nique Tribute Reggie Carroll
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
Entertainment
SC Orders Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal And Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks
SC Orders Samay Raina, Other Comedians To Apologise For Disability Remarks
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: 'Our Little Universe'
Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy
Technology
Mario Kart, College, & Independence: How Musk's Neuralink Changed One Man's World
Mario Kart, College, & Independence: How Neuralink Changed One Man's World
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Amit Shah to Break Silence on Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignation and 130th Amendment | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Delhi Metro Hikes Fare by ₹1 to ₹4; Airport Express Line Fare Increased by ₹5 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Yemen’s Capital Hit by Israeli Air Attacks Following Cluster Bomb Incident | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Supriya Sule Sparks Debate Over Eating Non-Veg in Warkari Tradition | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Rambhadracharya Challenges Popular Storyteller Premanand Maharaj’s Scriptural Knowledge | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget