Comedian Reggie Carroll Shot Dead In Mississippi

Reginald “Reggie” Carroll, a well-known name in Baltimore’s comedy circuit, has passed away after a shooting incident in Southaven, Mississippi. He was 52.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Burton Lane on Wednesday following reports of gunfire. Carroll was found with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to Regional One Health in Memphis. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

The tragic loss has sent shockwaves through both the local and national comedy communities, where Carroll was cherished as a vibrant and seasoned performer.

Mo’Nique Pays Emotional Tribute

Carroll’s longtime friend and fellow comedian, Academy Award-winning actor Mo’Nique, shared her grief in a heartfelt Instagram Story. Referring to him as her “brother in comedy,” she reminisced about their time together on the road.

“This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together," Mo’Nique said, before breaking into laughter. “That’s what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our times together was amazing."

Her words highlighted the camaraderie and joy Carroll brought into the lives of his peers and audiences alike.

Career in Comedy and Entertainment

Carroll built a reputation for his sharp wit and commanding stage presence. His big break came in 2000 when he appeared on Showtime at the Apollo, recorded at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem. He later transitioned to television, appearing in the UPN sitcom The Parkers alongside Mo’Nique and Countess Vaughn.

In recent years, Carroll continued to leave his mark on the industry. He starred in the 2022 television film Rent & Go and produced the 2023 stand-up showcase Knockout Kings of Comedy. His work demonstrated his ability not only as a performer but also as a creator and producer, dedicated to pushing comedy forward.

Carroll’s passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Baltimore’s comedy scene, but his legacy will live on through his performances and the countless lives he touched on and off stage.