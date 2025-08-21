Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Happy Dance’: Perfume Launch, India Day Parade & Thama Teaser

Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud nine after launching her perfume line Dear Diary, joining Vijay Deverakonda at the India Day Parade, and unveiling the teaser of her upcoming film Thama.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 06:30 AM (IST)
Actress Rashmika Mandanna's heart did a little 'happy dance' after back-to-back big updates, including the launch of her perfume line 'Dear Diary', followed by the FIA parade and the release of the "Thama" teaser.

The 'Pushpa' actress posted a string of goofy selfies on social media and expressed her gratitude, saying, "Sooo many things happening at once and my heart is just doing a little happy dance...Dear Diary launch.. then the FIA parade and now the Thama teaser finally out in the world!!"

"Sometimes I just sit back and go like “Rushie, breathe… take this in” And honestly, I feel nothing but grateful. Gratitude is the word," Rashmika added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Rashmika launched her perfume line "Dear Diary" in July this year.

“For me, fragrance is memory. I don’t remember most things, or maybe it's just selective memory, but perfumes bring back special moments that might otherwise be forgotten. It’s how I hold on to the people, places, and experiences that shaped who I am,” she wrote.

Not just that, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda took the centre stage at this year’s India Day Parade in New York. The 'Geetha Govindam' co-stars served as co-grand marshals diring the celebrations on 17th August under the theme ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ – a Sanskrit phrase meaning “May all be happy”.

Over and above this, the teaser of her much-anticipated romantic horror-comedy, "Thama", alongside Ayushmann Khurrana is also out.

The video opens with Ayushmann’s voiceover saying: “Reh paogi mere bina, sau saalon tak? (Will you be able to live without me for the next 100 years)” To this, Rashmika replies, “Sau saal kya, ek pal bhi ke liye bhi nahi. (I cannot live without you even for a single moment)”

Set in a fictional world, the teaser leaves us wondering who the vampire is.

With Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles, "Thama" is slated for a worldwide release this Diwali.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rashmika Mandanna Rashmika Mandanna Dear Diary Rashmika Ayushmann Khurrana Thama Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa
