Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh Steps Out With Deepika Padukone After Dhurandhar Success, Fans Call It 'Victory Walk’

Ranveer Singh Steps Out With Deepika Padukone After Dhurandhar Success, Fans Call It 'Victory Walk’

Ranveer Singh was spotted with Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport after Dhurandhar’s massive success, with fans calling his confident appearance a “victory walk” ahead of a New Year getaway.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fresh off the phenomenal box-office run of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh appears to be making the most of the moment. The actor, whose latest spy thriller has turned into a massive commercial and critical triumph, was spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday, seemingly jetting off for a New Year break. Accompanying him were his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, and other family members. Visuals from the airport quickly began circulating online, drawing widespread attention.

Ranveer and Deepika step out in coordinated style

Paparazzi footage captured Ranveer and Deepika stepping out together, dressed in coordinated black outfits. Holding hands, the couple acknowledged photographers with smiles as fans called out to Ranveer, cheering for Dhurandhar and asking for photographs. The two walked through the terminal together, unfazed by the attention, their understated airport style making as much noise online as Ranveer’s recent success.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Internet gushes over Ranveer’s post-success glow

Ranveer’s first public sighting after the film’s record-breaking performance soon became a topic of discussion on Reddit. Several users remarked that the actor seemed visibly confident, attributing it to the scale of Dhurandhar’s success and his evolving filmography.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

 

One comment read, “From the typical chocolate boy to playing Khilji, Bajirao and now Hamza, Ranveer's range is impressive man… he is far better than Ranbir and Vicky,” said one. Another user commented, “I like how they always match. Deepu is only seen with RS now. Waiting for her to make some movie announcements with a bang.” A comment read, “The hottest couple in B-town, no doubt about it!” A person wrote, “Victory walk but make it stylish.”

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a high-stakes spy thriller set against the backdrop of Pakistan, with Ranveer Singh portraying an Indian intelligence operative who penetrates terror networks operating out of Lyari. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in prominent roles. Following the resounding response to the first instalment, the sequel has already been locked for a March release next year.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Business
India-New Zealand FTA Signed: 95% Tariff-Free Trade And Better Student Visas
India-New Zealand Trade Deal Explained: 95% Tariff-Free Access And Easier Student Visas
World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
News
‘Violence A Norm, Interim Govt Powerless’: Sheikh Hasina Blames Yunus For Bangladesh Unrest, Flags Extremism
‘Violence A Norm, Yunus Powerless’: Hasina Flags Religious Extremism In Bangladesh Amid Unrest
Advertisement

Videos

UP Winter Assembly: Session Day 2 Likely to Be Stormy as Supplementary Budget to Be Tabled Today
Weather Update: Dense Fog Disrupts Life in Delhi, Haryana as Tourists Enjoy Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh
Maharashtra News: Celebration Turns Tragic in Pune as Fire Breaks Out During Victory Event, Eight Injured
Breaking News: Stone-Pelting Incident Triggers Chaos in Sehore as Karni Sena Convoy Attacked, Vehicles Damaged
Fresh NDA Tensions in Bihar as Jitan Ram Manjhi Stakes Claim to Rajya Sabha Seat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget