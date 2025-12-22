Fresh off the phenomenal box-office run of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh appears to be making the most of the moment. The actor, whose latest spy thriller has turned into a massive commercial and critical triumph, was spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Monday, seemingly jetting off for a New Year break. Accompanying him were his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, and other family members. Visuals from the airport quickly began circulating online, drawing widespread attention.

Ranveer and Deepika step out in coordinated style

Paparazzi footage captured Ranveer and Deepika stepping out together, dressed in coordinated black outfits. Holding hands, the couple acknowledged photographers with smiles as fans called out to Ranveer, cheering for Dhurandhar and asking for photographs. The two walked through the terminal together, unfazed by the attention, their understated airport style making as much noise online as Ranveer’s recent success.

Internet gushes over Ranveer’s post-success glow

Ranveer’s first public sighting after the film’s record-breaking performance soon became a topic of discussion on Reddit. Several users remarked that the actor seemed visibly confident, attributing it to the scale of Dhurandhar’s success and his evolving filmography.

One comment read, “From the typical chocolate boy to playing Khilji, Bajirao and now Hamza, Ranveer's range is impressive man… he is far better than Ranbir and Vicky,” said one. Another user commented, “I like how they always match. Deepu is only seen with RS now. Waiting for her to make some movie announcements with a bang.” A comment read, “The hottest couple in B-town, no doubt about it!” A person wrote, “Victory walk but make it stylish.”

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a high-stakes spy thriller set against the backdrop of Pakistan, with Ranveer Singh portraying an Indian intelligence operative who penetrates terror networks operating out of Lyari. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in prominent roles. Following the resounding response to the first instalment, the sequel has already been locked for a March release next year.