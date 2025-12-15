Ranveer Singh’s Old Comments On 8-Hour Shifts Resurface Amid Deepika Padukone Debate

The debate around working hours in the Indian film industry has dominated conversations over the past year, especially after actor Deepika Padukone reportedly stepped away from multiple projects over her request for an 8-hour workday as a new mother. As the discussion continues to divide opinions within the industry, an old interview of her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention to the issue.

How the 8-Hour Shift Debate Began

The conversation gained momentum when Deepika Padukone exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit after her request for an 8-hour shift was allegedly declined. She was later replaced by Triptii Dimri. The matter resurfaced when Deepika also chose to step away from the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD (2024), a film that starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Since then, several actors and filmmakers have weighed in, with opinions sharply divided. While some supported Deepika’s stance, particularly considering her role as a new mother, others argued that rigid shift structures could affect filmmaking schedules and creative output.

Ranveer Singh’s Old Interview Resurfaces

Amid the ongoing discourse, netizens have brought back a 2022 interview of Ranveer Singh with Bollywood Hungama, where he spoke candidly about long working hours on film sets. Addressing complaints from colleagues, Ranveer had said, “A lot of times people complain… other artists and their management complain ki ‘Yaar tu sabko bigaad raha hai.’ Sab log bolte hain ‘8 ghanta ki shift mein tu 10-12 ghanta kabhi shooting karta hai. Fir hum log ko bhi karna padta hai.’ (A lot of times, people complain… other artists and their management say, ‘You’re messing things up for everyone.’ Everyone says, ‘You sometimes shoot 10–12 hours in an 8-hour shift, so we also have to do it’).”

He further added, “But ab 8 ghanta mein woh cheez jo hum chahte hain, woh nahi bani toh theek hai na. Aap karlo thodi si zyada shooting. I’m not that kind of partner who sees it as a transaction. (But if what we want isn’t achieved in 8 hours, then it’s fine. You can do a little extra shooting).”

Deepika Padukone on Work-Life Balance

Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018, welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh last year. Earlier this year, Deepika spoke openly about working hours in the film industry, explaining how overworking has been normalised. She also stated that eight hours of work per day is sufficient for the human body and mind, especially for new mothers navigating professional commitments.

What’s Next for the Power Couple

Professionally, Ranveer Singh is currently receiving widespread appreciation for his latest release Dhurandhar. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, is preparing for her next big project, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King.

As the industry continues to reflect on evolving workplace norms, the resurfaced remarks have added another layer to an already complex and ongoing conversation.