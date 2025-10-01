Ranveer Singh’s 3 Vanity Vans Exposed Amid Bollywood’s Entourage Cost Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has recently come under the spotlight as details about his vanity vans during film shoots have emerged, reigniting debates about the high entourage costs associated with top-tier actors.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter India, Ranveer reportedly uses three vanity vans while on set. “Ranveer Singh requires three vanity vans when he’s on a shoot schedule. One for his personal use, one is a gym van, one is for his private chef," a source close to the actor revealed. The report also noted that the maintenance cost of each van ranges between Rs 10-15 lakh.

Deepika Padukone Controversy: High Demands and Entourage

This news comes shortly after Ranveer’s wife, Deepika Padukone, was reportedly ousted from Kalki 2. Reports claimed the actress had requested a 25 per cent fee hike and insisted on a 7-hour work shift. Bollywood Hungama highlighted that her entourage of 25 people became a point of contention.

“Deepika’s team is a big one with almost 25 people travelling with her on the sets. They demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food through the shoot for her entourage. Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face," a source told the portal.

Despite negotiations, Deepika reportedly stood firm on her demands, sparking wider discussion online about the growing costs associated with Bollywood stars.

Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Project: Dhurandhar

Amid the controversy, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next film, Dhurandhar, which is inspired by true events. While plot details remain largely under wraps, sources suggest that Ranveer will portray an undercover spy, highlighting the bravery of India’s special agents in Pakistan.

The film, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to release on December 5, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting the action-packed performance of Ranveer in this high-stakes narrative.