Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh’s 3 Vanity Vans Exposed Amid Bollywood’s Entourage Cost Controversy

Ranveer Singh’s 3 Vanity Vans Exposed Amid Bollywood’s Entourage Cost Controversy

Ranveer Singh reportedly uses three vanity vans on film shoots, sparking discussions about high Bollywood entourage costs. His upcoming film Dhurandhar releases on December 5, 2025.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has recently come under the spotlight as details about his vanity vans during film shoots have emerged, reigniting debates about the high entourage costs associated with top-tier actors.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter India, Ranveer reportedly uses three vanity vans while on set. “Ranveer Singh requires three vanity vans when he’s on a shoot schedule. One for his personal use, one is a gym van, one is for his private chef," a source close to the actor revealed. The report also noted that the maintenance cost of each van ranges between Rs 10-15 lakh.

Deepika Padukone Controversy: High Demands and Entourage

This news comes shortly after Ranveer’s wife, Deepika Padukone, was reportedly ousted from Kalki 2. Reports claimed the actress had requested a 25 per cent fee hike and insisted on a 7-hour work shift. Bollywood Hungama highlighted that her entourage of 25 people became a point of contention.

“Deepika’s team is a big one with almost 25 people travelling with her on the sets. They demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food through the shoot for her entourage. Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face," a source told the portal.

Despite negotiations, Deepika reportedly stood firm on her demands, sparking wider discussion online about the growing costs associated with Bollywood stars.

Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Project: Dhurandhar

Amid the controversy, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next film, Dhurandhar, which is inspired by true events. While plot details remain largely under wraps, sources suggest that Ranveer will portray an undercover spy, highlighting the bravery of India’s special agents in Pakistan.

The film, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to release on December 5, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting the action-packed performance of Ranveer in this high-stakes narrative.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar Release Date Ranveer Singh Vanity Vans Bollywood Film Sets Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Government Faces Shutdown After Senate Fails To Pass Last-Minute Funding Bill
US Government Faces Shutdown After Senate Fails To Pass Last-Minute Funding Bill
World
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
India
Karur Stampede: Vijay In First Video Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge, ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Karur Stampede: Vijay In First Video Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge, ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget