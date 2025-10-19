Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ranveer Allahbadia Marriage Rumours Fly After Diwali Party Tease By Ravie Dubey

Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, sparks marriage rumours at a Diwali party. The 32-year-old opens up about heartbreak, delayed marriage, and rebuilding life after controversy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Bollywood influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, became the centre of attention at a Diwali party yesterday after his comments sparked marriage speculation. The viral video shows Ranveer interacting with actors Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey, where Ravie asked, “But where is the wife?"

To which Ranveer replied, “She will come in sometime."

Sargun chimed in playfully, “How much time?"

At the party, Ranveer sported a crisp white-on-white kurta-pyjama, while Ravie dazzled in a black sequin outfit and Sargun stunned in a heavily embellished silver sequin saree with a strappy blouse.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Reflecting on Love and Heartbreak

In a candid podcast with Tara Sutaria, Allahbadia opened up about heartbreak, delayed marriage, and rebuilding both his personal and professional life after the India’s Got Latent controversy. Addressing rumours of being dumped post-controversy, he said, “I’m a 32-year-old man… building a castle for myself that others are welcome to visit, but I’m not chasing love any time soon."

He reflected on his emotional journey in his 20s, saying, “I think I chased love too hard… I think if one has a burning desire to find deep romance in life, they’re meant to find it. That burning desire is still there in me now, but it burnt me so much on the inside… I just wanted a wife so bad."

On Delayed Marriage and Personal Growth

Ranveer added, “But something switches after you’re 30… it’s not in my hands. My chart says it has to be a delayed marriage, because there’s work to be done. And that’s probably my only way of self-actualising this issue. As a guy, I’ve just buried that want."

Emotional Scars and Moving Forward

Delving deeper into his emotional struggles, he confessed, “There’s so much pain I’ve buried so deep, and a lot of it is from broken romance. I don’t have any expectations from a partner to come and heal my pain, because that’s unfair… The women in my life — my mom, my sister, my niece, my girl, who is yet to come — I want them to have a soft experience of life…"

The video and his candid reflections have sparked conversations online about love, heartbreak, and self-growth, showing a more vulnerable side of the content creator.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Ranveer Allahbadia India's Got Latent Controversy BeerBiceps Marriage Rumours
Embed widget