Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRani Mukerji On Winning Her First National Award: 'This Is Just The Start'

Rani Mukerji On Winning Her First National Award: 'This Is Just The Start'

Rani Mukerji wins her first National Film Award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway after nearly three decades in cinema.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Rani Mukerji is elated to have won her first National Film Award in her nearly three-decade-long career and hopes to win many more in the future.

The 46-year-old was speaking at the India Today Conclave on Friday when she was asked if the honour marked the culmination of her journey that began in 1996.

“I would like to see it as an eternity. It keeps going, I wouldn’t like to say full stop because there’s lots more to do, many National Awards to win. Maybe this is just the start,” Mukerji said.

Mukerji made her screen debut with the Bengali film "Biyer Phool" (1996) and went on to feature in blockbuster Hindi films such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Ghulam", "Chalte Chalte", "Saathiya", "Hum Tum", "Black", "Mardaani" and "Hichki".

She was conferred the Best Actress honour for her performance in "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" by President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Tuesday.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the 2023 film tells the story of Debika Chatterjee (Mukerji), an Indian mother in Norway who battles authorities to regain custody of her children after being forcibly separated from them.

At the ceremony, Mukerji was seen wearing a gold chain with her daughter Adira’s name embedded on it.

The actor said her nine-year-old daughter was keen to attend the function but was unable to due to protocol.

“She was howling because she wanted to be part of the National Award function and we were told children under 14 are not allowed. I had to tell her she couldn’t be with me and she was like, ‘It’s so unfair because I’m the happiest that you won the award’.

"She had also made a painting for me and I said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll have you with me on this special day’. So, that was my way of having her with me,” the actor said.

Mukerji admitted she was “disappointed” when she did not win the award for her portrayal of a deaf and blind young woman in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s "Black" (2005), which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

The film, however, won three awards -- Best Actor for Bachchan, Best Costume Design and Best Feature Film in Hindi.

“I gave my all in 'Black', and I was only 25 at that time. There was chatter that I would win and when I didn’t, that’s when my blinkers came on. I thought, ‘Even when you do your best work, it might not always be in your favour’.

"I told myself, don’t be disappointed, keep working hard, you need to do better, and I kept doing that,” she said.

The actor said her late father, filmmaker Ram Mukerji, was also “heartbroken” when she was overlooked for "Black".

“My father was very disappointed and heartbroken that I didn’t win that year. So was Sanjay, the director of the film. But I guess when things are meant to happen, they happen. The way India and my fans cheered for me now, it couldn’t have been sweeter or better than that,” she said.

Mukerji is currently filming the third installment of the "Mardaani" franchise, slated for a 2026 release. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Rani Mukerji National Award Rani Mukerji Mardaani 3
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
India
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
World
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | After MiG-21, What Is In Store For IAF? 
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget