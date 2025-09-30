Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rani Mukerji & Ayan Mukerji Share Emotional Moment At Durga Puja Celebrations

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji shared an affectionate hug during the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji shared a warm and affectionate hug with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji during the Durga Puja celebrations.

The heartwarming moment highlighted the close-knit bond of the Mukerji family as they came together to celebrate the festive season. Other family members were also present, joining in the joyous celebrations. Rani and Ayan, along with several other stars, sought the blessings of Goddess Durga at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. In a light-hearted moment, Rani and Ayan were seen sharing an affectionate hug, holding each other’s hands and smiling as they engaged in conversation.

Rani also sought the blessings of Maa Durga during the festivities. The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress looked graceful in a red saree paired with statement earrings, a matching necklace, and bangles. Rani styled her hair in a neat bun and opted for a subtle makeup look that complemented her traditional attire. Ayan, meanwhile, looked dapper in a red kurta paired with white pyjama, perfectly matching the festive spirit.

Actors and cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji continue their cherished tradition of reuniting each year for Durga Puja celebrations. This year, the duo once again marked the beginning of the festivities together. Joined by Tanishaa Mukerji, they inaugurated the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. Kajol and Rani were also seen sharing heartfelt moments with Ayan Mukerji.

Ayan Mukerji was spotted joining the Durga Puja celebrations, marking his first festival since the passing of his father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee. Affectionately known as Debu within the family, he had been a co-organizer of the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja and was a regular presence at the pandal each year.

In an interview with IANS, Tanishaa revealed that this year’s Durga Puja celebrations would be a bit difficult for the family to attend.

She shared, “It is a time of little sadness for our family, along with a little excitement because this year there have been three deaths in our family. Our Debu Kaka (Deb Mukherjee), who used to organize Durga Puja every year, is no more, and for us it would be a little difficult to attend the puja this time. However, there is a lot of excitement as well because we are taking his dream forward.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 03:44 PM (IST)
