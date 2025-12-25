Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRandeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Celebrate A Serene Christmas Amid Nature During Vacation

Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Celebrate A Serene Christmas Amid Nature During Vacation

Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram ring in Christmas with a peaceful vacation, sharing glimpses of nature, horses and quiet moments together.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Actor Randeep Hooda is celebrating Christmas with his wife Lin Laishram. On Thursday, the actor and his wife took to their Instagram, and shared a joint post.

They shared a series of pictures from their vacation in an undisclosed location. In the pictures, the couple can be seen having a gala time with good food, liquor, horses, and serene locales.

They wrote, “Christmas filled with fresh air and lots of horsey love because sometimes the quiet moments in nature are the real celebration. Where the world slows down and makes you relook at what really matters. About the moments and the sunsets. Christmas 2025 (sic)”.

Earlier, Lin had said that her heart is full of gratitude as she celebrated her 40th birthday surrounded by friends Vijay Varma, Sayani Gupta and husband Randeep Hooda among many others. Lin took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself glowing in a white dress as she posed for pictures with her friends and flaunting her blossoming baby bump.

“A birthday wrapped in love, laughter with friends and a heart full of gratitude with the sweetest blessing on the way. Thank you so much to everyone for the birthday wishes and all the love.Truly Loved”. she wrote as the caption.

It was on November 29, when Lin and Randeep announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. Making the announcement on social media, they wrote in a joint post, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)”.

Randeep and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Eventually, having fallen for one another, the lovebirds started living together during the lockdown.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
