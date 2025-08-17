Ranbir Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal Reunite In Jaipur for Love & War Shoot, Fans Recall Sanju Vibes

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were spotted in Jaipur for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film, also starring Alia Bhatt, may clash with Yash’s Toxic in 2026.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are back on screen together after 'Sanju', this time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated project 'Love & War'. The actors were spotted in Jaipur on Saturday, August 16, where they arrived for a new shooting schedule. Alia Bhatt, who plays the female lead in the film, was not seen accompanying them.

Ranbir and Vicky’s airport look grabs attention

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as he sported a moustache and stepped out in an all-white outfit, making his airport OOTD stand out. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, opted for a laid-back style in casual wear, accessorised with a cap and sunglasses. As they exited the airport, Ranbir spotted paparazzi waiting to click them and quickly called Vicky, who hadn’t noticed at first. The duo then posed together, instantly reminding fans of their camaraderie from 'Sanju'. A video of their airport moment has since gone viral on social media.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Box office clash on the horizon?

'Love & War', starring Alia, Ranbir and Vicky in lead roles, is set to release in 2026. Interestingly, the film may face stiff competition at the box office as it is expected to clash with Kannada superstar Yash’s much-awaited film 'Toxic'. Earlier this year, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that both films are eyeing the festive Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid weekend of March 19, 2026. While Toxic’s release has already been confirmed, an official statement from Bhansali’s production house on the release date of 'Love & War' is still awaited.

Industry watchers believe the clash could either dent the box office performance of both films or turn into a blockbuster showdown, similar to the clash of 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' in 2024.

Alia Bhatt on working with Bhansali again

Speaking about the project earlier, Alia Bhatt shared her excitement in an interview with News18 Showsha. She said, “There are so many layers to look forward to, that I don’t know which one to pick. First and foremost, the pleasure and honour of working with Sanjay sir, once again, under his guidance and gaze, flourish is step number one. You can go anywhere with it because of his attention to detail and his attention to you.”

Reports suggest that Ranbir and Vicky will be seen portraying officers from the Indian Armed Forces, with their characters likely locking horns in Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Vicky Kaushal Sanjay Leela Bhansali Love And War Yash Toxic Bollywood Movies 2026 Love And War Release Date
