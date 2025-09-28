Ranbir Kapoor Gets Adorable Handmade Birthday Card From Raha: 'Best papa In The World'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor Gets Adorable Handmade Birthday Card From Raha: 'Best papa In The World'

Ranbir Kapoor was touched by a handmade birthday card from his daughter Raha, who called him the “Best papa in the world,” sharing a heartfelt moment that melted fans’ hearts online.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt went on to wish her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, on his 43rd birthday on Sunday with a charming social media post.

Alia took to her IG and posted a lovely couple pic of enjoying a beautiful sunset in the arms of her hubby.

This was followed by a cute still of Ranbir enjoying his birthday with his daughter Raha.

Little Raha also made a special handmade birthday card for her father that read, "Happy Birthday...Best papa in the world."

Sharing glimpses of Ranbir's birthday celebration with his wife and daughter, Alia wrote, "happy birthday our whole and soul", along with a red heart and rainbow emoticon.

Surprising the netizens, Ranbir posted a candid birthday note on social media in which he reflected on some hard-hitting subjects such as aging and the increasing grays in his beard.

The ‘Barfi’ actor revealed that despite all this, his heart remains full of gratitude—for his family, friends, work, and, most importantly, his fans.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Thanking everyone for their time and support, Ranbir was heard saying in the viral video, “Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday. I’m 43 years old today. As you can see, a lot of greys in my beard, it keeps increasing year by year. But a lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, for my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you guys. Thank you so much for your time. You make me feel so special.”

Ranbir also stepped out to celebrate his special day with the media stationed outside his Mumbai home.

Posing in a red t-shirt, paired with denim, the 'Brahmastra' actor warmly greeted all those present with folded hands, and cut a large-sized birthday cake.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
