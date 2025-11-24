Dharmendra & Prakash Kaur: A 71-Year Marriage Hidden From The Spotlight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Much has been written about Dharmendra’s romance with his long-time co-star and second wife Hema Malini, but far less is known about his first wife of 71 years, Prakash Kaur, who has largely remained outside the public eye. Their marriage, rarely spoken about and often kept away from media attention, is rooted in quiet companionship, mutual respect and emotional resilience. While Dharmendra went on to become one of Bollywood’s most iconic leading men, Prakash Kaur remained the constant in his life, guiding the family through decades of fame, controversy and personal transformation.





A Marriage Before Stardom

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, long before the world knew him as Bollywood’s “He-Man”. At the time, he was Dharam Singh Deol, a 19-year-old from Punjab with cinematic aspirations. Their marriage was arranged, but over time, the bond deepened as they grew together. When Dharmendra moved to Mumbai in the late 1950s to pursue acting, Prakash became his anchor at home. She raised their four children, Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajeeta, while he built a remarkable career spanning over six decades. Dharmendra frequently acknowledged her as the silent force who kept the family steady during his long absences.

Love, Controversy & Endurance

As Dharmendra’s stardom rose, so did public curiosity about his personal life. His onscreen chemistry with Hema Malini evolved into a real-life relationship that dominated headlines. In 1980, he married Hema in a private ceremony, sparking controversy. Yet Prakash Kaur remained steadfast, maintaining warmth within the extended family.

In a rare interview, Prakash said she held no resentment towards Hema, emphasising that Dharmendra’s happiness was most important to her. In a 1981 Stardust interview, she defended her husband, pointing out that any man could have been drawn to someone like Hema and questioning critics who labelled him a “womaniser” despite similar behaviour being common in the industry.

A Quiet Life, A Lasting Bond

Now in her late 80s, Prakash Kaur prefers a private life surrounded by her children and grandchildren. In a recent interview, Bobby Deol shared that Dharmendra and Prakash live together at their Khandala farmhouse, enjoying peaceful years away from the spotlight.

Despite the complexities of their personal journey, Dharmendra remained married to Prakash. The couple marked 71 years of marriage on 12 June 2025 , a testament to a relationship that endured behind the scenes, far from the camera flashes, and defined by quiet loyalty.