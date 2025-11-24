IND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa Take Commanding Lead Over India By Day 3 Stumps

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





South Africa have established a 314-run lead over India in the second IND vs SA Test, being played at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

They posted 489 runs on the board in the first innings, and then bowled India out on 201. Temba Bavuma, the captain, had a chance to enforce a Follow-On over India, but chose to bat again.

Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, so far, have put together a 26-run opening stand as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj failed to replicate any kind of threat that Marco Jansen did for the other side.

Marco Jansen-Simon Harmer Show In Guwahati

South Africa's Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer are having a terrific tour of India. The latter was crowned Player of the Match in the first IND vs SA Test, and the latter has made a case for the accolate in the second fixture.

Jansen picked 6 wickets, while Harmer picked 3 wickets.

In the first innings, Jansen had even scored 93 as South Africa posted a mammoth total of 489 runs on the board.

The Indian batting lineup, bar Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav (notably, two bowlers), struggled against the pair. It was only Yashasvi Jaiswal who looked secure up top, scoring 58 runs.

India's Batting Concern

While it is understandable that the Indian Test team is in a transition period post the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, there still is no shortage of experience in the lineup.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja all failed to fire when needed, despite having played several Test matches for the national side.

Even Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is a youngster, has played 27 Tests in his career already, having scored tons in Australia and England, and hence, cannot exactly be considered inexperienced.

The batting collapses seen here in Guwahati and also back in Kolkata chasing just 124, should have alarm bells ringing in the Indian camp.