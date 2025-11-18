Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rajkummar Rao Rushes Back To 'Both My Darlings' After Accepting Award For New Mom Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao made his first public appearance after becoming a father, accepting Patralekhaa’s award for Phule and saying he must rush back to his “two darlings” at the hospital.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rajkummar Rao stepped out for the first time since becoming a father, making a heartfelt appearance at an awards ceremony on Monday. Representing his wife, actor Patralekhaa, Rao accepted an honour she won for her performance in Phule—and his short, emotional speech quickly became one of the most cherished moments of the evening.

The actor, who recently welcomed his first child with Patralekhaa, was visibly moved as he expressed gratitude on her behalf. He also revealed why he couldn’t stay long at the event, charming the audience with his warmth and sincerity.

Rajkummar Accepts Award on Patralekhaa’s Behalf

While collecting her award, Rao spoke about Patralekhaa’s long journey and the limited yet powerful roles she has taken on. “Thank you jury for thinking of Patralekhaa because I think she is such a wonderful actor. She didn’t get too many opportunities but whenever she got them, she has killed it – be it Phule, IC814, Citylights and many more,” he said, as quoted by Free Press Journal.

He then shared that he needed to leave quickly, as his wife and their newborn daughter were waiting for him at the hospital. “And now, of course, I have to go to the hospital where both my darlings are waiting for me," he added, instantly melting hearts.

Couple Welcomes Baby Girl on Their Anniversary

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced the arrival of their baby girl on November 15. Their daughter was born on the same day the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl,” they wrote, adding, “The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The announcement was met with love from fans and colleagues across the industry.

A Love Story That Grew With Time

The couple’s relationship has been one of Bollywood’s most admired. They met over a decade ago, and their connection deepened during the making of CityLights in 2014. Rajkummar has often recalled knowing she was “the one” from the moment he saw her in an advertisement.

Rajkummar proposed in October 2021, and the two married a month later in Chandigarh. Their intimate wedding saw Patralekhaa in a traditional red sari with a Bengali verse embroidered on her veil, while Rajkummar chose an elegant ivory sherwani.

As the couple enters parenthood, fans continue to shower them with wishes, celebrating this new chapter in their love story.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
