Rajat Bedi Calls Aryan Khan ‘Overconfident Like His Father Shah Rukh Khan'

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRajat Bedi Calls Aryan Khan ‘Overconfident Like His Father Shah Rukh Khan'

Rajat Bedi praises Aryan Khan’s confidence and humour, drawing parallels with Shah Rukh Khan after working on The Ba**ds of Bollywood.*

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 08:36 AM (IST)
Actor Rajat Bedi has found himself in the spotlight following the massive success of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, the series marking Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. The show, praised for its sharp writing and cinematic polish, has quickly become a talking point across streaming circles.

For Rajat, however, collaborating with Aryan brought a sense of déjà vu—he had previously worked alongside Aryan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan, years ago. In a recent conversation with Zoom, the actor reflected on the experience and drew intriguing parallels between the two Khans.

‘Both Father and Son Are Overconfident in the Best Way

Opening up about their similarities, Rajat observed, “One thing I noticed, the similarity between the two is overconfidence. Everything I saw in Shahrukh Sir, I see in his son. His son has this ‘I will be number one’ attitude. He has the same spirit of wanting to be number one in his field, just like his father. Watching that was really nice.”

Rajat also pointed out that while both Shah Rukh and Aryan share a determined mindset, their creative approaches differ. According to him, Aryan’s intelligence and storytelling instincts bring a distinct flavour to his direction, setting him apart from his superstar father.

‘Aryan Is Jovial and Really Funny’

Social media often portrays Aryan Khan as reserved, but Rajat was quick to debunk that image. “He can be a little uptight in front of everyone, but Aryan is very jovial. I would say he’s really funny,” he revealed.

He went on to praise Aryan’s sense of humour and creativity, crediting those traits for the show’s success. “Because if he wasn’t funny, the show itself wouldn’t have worked. You wouldn’t have been able to make it so entertaining. All those punchlines, the small jokes from Kashif, the bigger ones, Ghafoor, and even my character—the charm and nostalgia, bringing back old film moments, how to present them, that’s all Aryan. That kid has worked really hard.”

With The Ba**ds of Bollywood* continuing to dominate streaming charts, Rajat’s words have only amplified curiosity about Aryan Khan’s promising directorial journey — one that seems to blend inherited charisma with an emerging creative identity of his own.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 08:36 AM (IST)
Rajat Bedi SHAH RUKH KHAN Aryan Khan Aryan Khan Debut Series Aryan Khan Director The Bastards Of Bollywood Aryan Khan Funny
