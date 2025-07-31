Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who have been rumored to be dating for months, were seen together in Mumbai on Wednesday. But what caught everyone’s attention wasn’t just their outing — it was Raj’s reaction to the paparazzi.

Raj Nidimoru’s Cold Stare at the Cameras

Several videos from their outing surfaced online, showing Samantha and Raj leaving a restaurant. Samantha appeared cheerful and carefree as she walked toward their car, unfazed by the cameras. Raj, however, joined her later and seemed visibly irritated by the media presence.

In one widely shared clip, Raj can be seen giving a stern glare at the paparazzi through the car window before swiftly driving away with Samantha seated beside him.

Casual Yet Chic Outing Look

For the outing, Samantha opted for a casual yet chic ensemble — a white and navy striped full-sleeve sweater paired with jeans. Raj kept it laid-back with a black cap, olive green overshirt, black T-shirt, and jeans.

Their Professional & Personal Equation

Samantha and Raj previously worked together on The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their growing closeness has fueled dating rumors, especially after Samantha frequently shared photos with Raj on Instagram.

Currently, the two are collaborating on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom and have also teamed up for the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

Raj is married to Shhyamali De, with whom he shares a daughter. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya before their separation in 2021. Meanwhile, Raj, along with his creative partner DK, is working on the third season of The Family Man, which will see Manoj Bajpayee return as Srikant Tiwari.