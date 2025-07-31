Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRaj Nidimoru’s Cold Stare At Photographers During Outing With Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grabs Attention: Watch

Raj Nidimoru’s Cold Stare At Photographers During Outing With Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grabs Attention: Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, rumored to be dating, were spotted in Mumbai. While Samantha appeared comfortable, Raj seemed irritated by the paparazzi, giving them a stern look.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 02:52 PM (IST)

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who have been rumored to be dating for months, were seen together in Mumbai on Wednesday. But what caught everyone’s attention wasn’t just their outing — it was Raj’s reaction to the paparazzi.

Raj Nidimoru’s Cold Stare at the Cameras

Several videos from their outing surfaced online, showing Samantha and Raj leaving a restaurant. Samantha appeared cheerful and carefree as she walked toward their car, unfazed by the cameras. Raj, however, joined her later and seemed visibly irritated by the media presence.

In one widely shared clip, Raj can be seen giving a stern glare at the paparazzi through the car window before swiftly driving away with Samantha seated beside him.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Casual Yet Chic Outing Look

For the outing, Samantha opted for a casual yet chic ensemble — a white and navy striped full-sleeve sweater paired with jeans. Raj kept it laid-back with a black cap, olive green overshirt, black T-shirt, and jeans.

Their Professional & Personal Equation

Samantha and Raj previously worked together on The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Their growing closeness has fueled dating rumors, especially after Samantha frequently shared photos with Raj on Instagram.

Currently, the two are collaborating on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom and have also teamed up for the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

Raj is married to Shhyamali De, with whom he shares a daughter. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya before their separation in 2021. Meanwhile, Raj, along with his creative partner DK, is working on the third season of The Family Man, which will see Manoj Bajpayee return as Srikant Tiwari.

 

 

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 02:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raj Nidimoru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget