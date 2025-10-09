Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







From winning hearts with his dance moves to making his acting debut in Aryan Khan’s directorial “The Bads of Bollywood”, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has truly come a long way. While a viral video of him singing Kaho Na Kaho in front of Emraan Hashmi recently made rounds online, his journey from humble beginnings to Bollywood is what’s striking a chord with fans.

‘We Lived 10 Boys to a Room’

Before his big-screen success, Raghav was known as the “King of Slow Motion” on Dance India Dance, a title that catapulted him to nationwide fame. However, his early years in Mumbai were far from glamorous.

Speaking to Yuvaa, the actor opened up about his initial struggle days in the city — a mix of hustle, humor, and hope.

“When I arrived, I had nothing. But I also used to enjoy that phase. I was never sad, thinking, ‘Oh, see, I have nothing.’ I enjoyed everything to the fullest. I had the best time eating vada pavs,” he recalled.

He shared how he and his fellow dancers adapted to life with limited means.

“When I was a dancer, I used to live with ten boys in one room. Our fridge didn’t work, so we used to store our undergarments in it and use it as a cupboard. So, if someone visited us and opened the fridge by mistake, they’d be stunned to see undergarments inside.”

‘People Thought I Came to Ask for Work at Mannat ’

Raghav also looked back on his first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat, during an earlier chat with NDTV.

“The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at the airport,” he said, laughing. “People were like, ‘Who is this guy? Has someone come to find work?’”

That moment, once just a memory, has now come full circle as Raghav collaborates with the Bollywood superstar’s son, Aryan Khan, for his debut project.

From Reality TV to Big-Budget Films

After years of grinding in the entertainment industry, Raghav has carved his own space in showbiz, from reality TV and hosting gigs to films like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

He is now reportedly part of Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action film “King”, starring Shah Rukh Khan. His story, from sharing a single room with ten dancers to starring in projects linked with Bollywood royalty, is proof that perseverance, passion, and humor can truly take one from the streets to stardom.