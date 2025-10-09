Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRaghav Juyal On His Early Mumbai Struggles: 'We Lived 10 Boys To A Room, Used Fridge For Clothes'

Raghav Juyal On His Early Mumbai Struggles: 'We Lived 10 Boys To A Room, Used Fridge For Clothes'

Raghav Juyal opens up about his early days in Mumbai, living with 10 boys in one room, and storing clothes in a fridge before his Bollywood success.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

From winning hearts with his dance moves to making his acting debut in Aryan Khan’s directorial “The Bads of Bollywood”, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has truly come a long way. While a viral video of him singing Kaho Na Kaho in front of Emraan Hashmi recently made rounds online, his journey from humble beginnings to Bollywood is what’s striking a chord with fans.

‘We Lived 10 Boys to a Room’

Before his big-screen success, Raghav was known as the “King of Slow Motion” on Dance India Dance, a title that catapulted him to nationwide fame. However, his early years in Mumbai were far from glamorous.

Speaking to Yuvaa, the actor opened up about his initial struggle days in the city — a mix of hustle, humor, and hope.

“When I arrived, I had nothing. But I also used to enjoy that phase. I was never sad, thinking, ‘Oh, see, I have nothing.’ I enjoyed everything to the fullest. I had the best time eating vada pavs,” he recalled.

He shared how he and his fellow dancers adapted to life with limited means.

“When I was a dancer, I used to live with ten boys in one room. Our fridge didn’t work, so we used to store our undergarments in it and use it as a cupboard. So, if someone visited us and opened the fridge by mistake, they’d be stunned to see undergarments inside.”

‘People Thought I Came to Ask for Work at Mannat

Raghav also looked back on his first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat, during an earlier chat with NDTV.

“The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at the airport,” he said, laughing. “People were like, ‘Who is this guy? Has someone come to find work?’”

That moment, once just a memory, has now come full circle as Raghav collaborates with the Bollywood superstar’s son, Aryan Khan, for his debut project.

From Reality TV to Big-Budget Films

After years of grinding in the entertainment industry, Raghav has carved his own space in showbiz, from reality TV and hosting gigs to films like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

He is now reportedly part of Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action film “King”, starring Shah Rukh Khan. His story, from sharing a single room with ten dancers to starring in projects linked with Bollywood royalty, is proof that perseverance, passion, and humor can truly take one from the streets to stardom.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Raghav Juyal Siddharth Anand SHAH RUKH KHAN Aryan Khan The Bads Of Bollywood Raghav Juyal Mannat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After Child Deaths
World
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
World
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped Security Forces From Retaliating After 26/11’
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget