Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Karva Chauth Mehendi With Nick Jonas’ Name

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Karva Chauth Mehendi With Nick Jonas’ Name

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Karva Chauth with intricate mehendi designs, featuring husband Nick Jonas’ name.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas is soaking in the festive spirit as she is all set for Karva Chauth. She also gave a glimpse of her beautiful mehendi, with husband Nick Jonas’ full name ‘Nicholas’ written on her palm.

Priyanka took to Instagram stories, where she shared two glimpses. The first was a video which featured the actress showcasing her beautiful henna-filled palm with “Nicholas” written in the middle.

“@ishirincharaniya doing her thing this Karva Chauth,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

She then shared a photograph featuring her and daughter Malti Marie’s tiny hands adorned with intricate henna designs.

Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by women of Nepal, Northern India and Western India in October or November on the Bikram Sambat month of Kartika. On Karva Chauth women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands.

Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018. The same year in December, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple had a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

On October 8, Priyanka attended Zakir Khan’s stand-up show in New York and thanked the star comedian for his “kindness, humour and creativity.”

After attending Zakir’s show, Priyanka shared a selfie and wrote: “Thank you for your kindness, humor and creativity. So happy to know you. @zakirkhan_208.”

Re-sharing the post, Zakir wrote: “You are grace in motion! Thank you for your kindness and for being such a guiding light – for me and for so many others. Much regards.”

The star stand up comedian also shared a picture with Priyanka, where he mentioned the two met for lunch for his last show.

He wrote: “Last lunch of the tour with the queen herself.”

Talking about her film work, Priyanka was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by

Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas Krrish 4 Malti Marie Heads Of State Karwa Chauth 2025 Priyanka Mehendi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe
Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Stone Pelting And Firing Erupt In Lucknow Over Land Dispute, Three Injured Hospitalized
Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget