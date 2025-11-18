Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Drops BTS From Varanasi Launch: Practises Telugu, Rehearses With Rajamouli, Shares Laughs With Mahesh Babu

Priyanka Chopra Drops BTS From Varanasi Launch: Practises Telugu, Rehearses With Rajamouli, Shares Laughs With Mahesh Babu

Priyanka Chopra shares behind-the-scenes moments from the grand Varanasi teaser launch in Hyderabad, featuring her Telugu practice, interactions with Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Priyanka Chopra’s return to Indian cinema has officially begun, and the actor is offering fans a closer look at her journey. Days after she dazzled the audience at the grand title and teaser reveal of Varanasi in Hyderabad, the global star dropped an intimate behind-the-scenes video showing how she prepared for the big moment.

In the clip shared on Monday, Priyanka can be seen practising her Telugu dialogue while jotting down her stage notes. Sitting with a face mask on and surrounded by her team, she rehearses her lines and admits with a laugh that “it’s more difficult to speak Telugu in front of a live audience than in a movie.”

The video also shows her running through her stage entry alongside director SS Rajamouli. Later, she is seen discussing her thoughts with Mahesh Babu, who shares a cheerful laugh with her moments before she heads onstage. Before stepping out, Priyanka tells the camera, “I am so happy to be back, making this movie in my beloved India.”

After delivering her address, she greets Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara warmly before settling in to watch the film’s teaser. Posting the montage, she wrote, “Varanasi launch from my eyes.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Mahesh, Prithviraj and Rajamouli Shine in the Teaser Event

During the launch, Priyanka praised Prithviraj Sukumaran’s performance in the film, noting that despite his menacing screen presence, he is the “complete opposite” in real life. She also thanked Mahesh Babu and his family for making Hyderabad feel like home and hailed SS Rajamouli as the filmmaker who elevated Indian cinema globally.

Priyanka turned heads at the event in a white lehenga choli, drawing comparisons to Princess Jasmine for her ethereal look.

What We Know About Varanasi

Rajamouli’s Varanasi features Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Kumbha. The teaser showcases Mahesh in a fiery avatar, charging through Varanasi’s streets riding a bull, trishul in hand. Although the plot remains under wraps, fan theories point toward a time-travel theme.

Rajamouli revealed that Mahesh also appears as Lord Rama in a special sequence that required 60 days of filming. He had earlier unveiled Priyanka’s fierce first look in a yellow saree, holding a gun. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter.”

With the teaser now public, anticipation for Varanasi has surged, especially with Priyanka’s homecoming performance drawing massive love from fans.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahesh Babu Prithviraj Sukumaran Priyanka Chopra SS Rajamouli Varanasi Teaser Priyanka BTS Video Mandakini Look
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Terror Attack
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Terror Attack
Cities
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
World
UN Security Council Adopts Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan; Hamas Rejects It
UN Security Council Adopts Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan; Hamas Rejects It
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget