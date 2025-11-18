Priyanka Chopra’s return to Indian cinema has officially begun, and the actor is offering fans a closer look at her journey. Days after she dazzled the audience at the grand title and teaser reveal of Varanasi in Hyderabad, the global star dropped an intimate behind-the-scenes video showing how she prepared for the big moment.

In the clip shared on Monday, Priyanka can be seen practising her Telugu dialogue while jotting down her stage notes. Sitting with a face mask on and surrounded by her team, she rehearses her lines and admits with a laugh that “it’s more difficult to speak Telugu in front of a live audience than in a movie.”

The video also shows her running through her stage entry alongside director SS Rajamouli. Later, she is seen discussing her thoughts with Mahesh Babu, who shares a cheerful laugh with her moments before she heads onstage. Before stepping out, Priyanka tells the camera, “I am so happy to be back, making this movie in my beloved India.”

After delivering her address, she greets Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara warmly before settling in to watch the film’s teaser. Posting the montage, she wrote, “Varanasi launch from my eyes.”

Mahesh, Prithviraj and Rajamouli Shine in the Teaser Event

During the launch, Priyanka praised Prithviraj Sukumaran’s performance in the film, noting that despite his menacing screen presence, he is the “complete opposite” in real life. She also thanked Mahesh Babu and his family for making Hyderabad feel like home and hailed SS Rajamouli as the filmmaker who elevated Indian cinema globally.

Priyanka turned heads at the event in a white lehenga choli, drawing comparisons to Princess Jasmine for her ethereal look.

What We Know About Varanasi

Rajamouli’s Varanasi features Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Kumbha. The teaser showcases Mahesh in a fiery avatar, charging through Varanasi’s streets riding a bull, trishul in hand. Although the plot remains under wraps, fan theories point toward a time-travel theme.

Rajamouli revealed that Mahesh also appears as Lord Rama in a special sequence that required 60 days of filming. He had earlier unveiled Priyanka’s fierce first look in a yellow saree, holding a gun. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter.”

With the teaser now public, anticipation for Varanasi has surged, especially with Priyanka’s homecoming performance drawing massive love from fans.