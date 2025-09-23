Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan Residences Among Sites Inspected In Luxury Car Tax Evasion Probe

In a major crackdown on luxury car tax evasion, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs officials have launched a nationwide operation, codenamed Numkhor, with Kerala emerging as one of the primary focus areas. The multi-agency drive aims to dismantle an elaborate network involved in tax evasion linked to high-end vehicle imports.

High-Profile Inspections Across Kerala

Officials have conducted inspections at 30 locations across the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.

The residences of prominent actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan were among the notable sites visited, reflecting the wide scope of the operation.

While customs teams reached several high-profile homes, officials reported that the suspected vehicles were not found at these locations.

Close Coordination with Motor Vehicles Department

Customs officials, in collaboration with the Motor Vehicles Department, are carrying out thorough inspections at major car showrooms across Kerala.

Authorities confirmed that any vehicles suspected of tax evasion will be seized, and owners will be served notices requiring them to produce valid documentation.

Modus Operandi of the Tax Evasion Scheme

Investigations have uncovered that eight categories of luxury vehicles were imported into India via Bhutan, bypassing applicable taxes.

The vehicles were first registered in Himachal Pradesh before being transported to different states. Registration numbers were often altered to disguise their origins and avoid detection.

Multi-Phase Operation to Enforce Compliance

Officials clarified that Numkhor is a systematic, multi-phase operation targeting both showrooms and individual importers suspected of tax evasion.

Luxury vehicles, given their high value, are especially vulnerable to such illegal practices, necessitating stringent checks on documentation, registration procedures, and transportation routes.

The inclusion of celebrity residences in the inspections has drawn widespread public interest. However, authorities stressed that the operation is procedural, nationwide in scope, and aimed at ensuring tax compliance rather than targeting individuals.

By combining district-wide inspections, inter-agency coordination, and detailed scrutiny of import practices, the government is signaling its determination to curb sophisticated tax evasion in the luxury automobile sector.