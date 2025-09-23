Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPrithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan Residences Among Sites Inspected In Luxury Car Tax Evasion Probe

Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan Residences Among Sites Inspected In Luxury Car Tax Evasion Probe

Operation Numkhor, a nationwide DRI and Customs initiative, targets luxury car tax evasion, focusing on Kerala.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major crackdown on luxury car tax evasion, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs officials have launched a nationwide operation, codenamed Numkhor, with Kerala emerging as one of the primary focus areas. The multi-agency drive aims to dismantle an elaborate network involved in tax evasion linked to high-end vehicle imports.

High-Profile Inspections Across Kerala

Officials have conducted inspections at 30 locations across the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.
The residences of prominent actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan were among the notable sites visited, reflecting the wide scope of the operation.

While customs teams reached several high-profile homes, officials reported that the suspected vehicles were not found at these locations.

Close Coordination with Motor Vehicles Department

Customs officials, in collaboration with the Motor Vehicles Department, are carrying out thorough inspections at major car showrooms across Kerala.

Authorities confirmed that any vehicles suspected of tax evasion will be seized, and owners will be served notices requiring them to produce valid documentation.

Modus Operandi of the Tax Evasion Scheme

Investigations have uncovered that eight categories of luxury vehicles were imported into India via Bhutan, bypassing applicable taxes.

The vehicles were first registered in Himachal Pradesh before being transported to different states. Registration numbers were often altered to disguise their origins and avoid detection.

Multi-Phase Operation to Enforce Compliance

Officials clarified that Numkhor is a systematic, multi-phase operation targeting both showrooms and individual importers suspected of tax evasion.

Luxury vehicles, given their high value, are especially vulnerable to such illegal practices, necessitating stringent checks on documentation, registration procedures, and transportation routes.

The inclusion of celebrity residences in the inspections has drawn widespread public interest. However, authorities stressed that the operation is procedural, nationwide in scope, and aimed at ensuring tax compliance rather than targeting individuals.

By combining district-wide inspections, inter-agency coordination, and detailed scrutiny of import practices, the government is signaling its determination to curb sophisticated tax evasion in the luxury automobile sector.

 

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dulquer Salmaan Prithviraj
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
National Film Awards 2025 Live: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
National Film Awards 2025 Live: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
Cities
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Business
Dalal Street Nearly Flat As Rupee Hits Record Low, Sensex Closes Near 82,100
Dalal Street Nearly Flat As Rupee Hits Record Low, Sensex Closes Near 82,100
India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget