Pregnant Bharti Singh Shows Off Baby Bump During Swiss Trip

Pregnant Bharti Singh Shows Off Baby Bump During Swiss Trip



By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Comedian and television host Bharti Singh, along with her husband Harsh Limbachiya, is currently enjoying a scenic family vacation in Switzerland.

The couple, who are accompanied by their son Lakshya, lovingly known as Gola, shared a heartwarming photo from their trip to Switzerland, where they also announced their second pregnancy.


Pregnant Bharti Singh Shows Off Baby Bump During Swiss Trip

In the picture, Bharti is seen glowing in an oversized red top paired with white trousers, while Haarsh stands behind her holding the baby bump lovingly as they pose against the serene Swiss backdrop of lush green meadows and sunlight filtering through the trees. Sharing the photo on social media, Bharti tagged the location.

The couple's Swiss getaway has been filled with family moments and breathtaking visuals. Earlier, Bharti shared clips of the Interlaken Valley capturing clear skies, winding roads, and mountain peaks. In another story, she had posted a tranquil video from another city showing a river surrounded by cliffs and greenery.

Meanwhile, Haarsh also shared his paragliding experience in Interlaken, describing it as a bucket list moment, along with glimpses of him exploring Swiss towns with Bharti and Gola. For the uninitiated, Bharti and Harsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in a grand destination wedding in Goa and have been married for nearly 7 years.

They welcomed their first child, Laksh, on April 3, 2022. Before her first pregnancy, Bharti had been diagnosed with borderline diabetes, but through lifestyle changes and fitness, she successfully reversed the condition before conceiving.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh dated for a few years before getting married. While Bharti was already a superstar comedian, Haarsh was still struggling to make it big in the entertainment world when they got married.

The couple are considered one of the best couple hosts in the world of entertainment and have created a huge empire for themselves.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
Bharti Singh
