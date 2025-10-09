Pawan Singh Faces Shocking Allegations Of Abuse And Forced Abortions From Wife

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The ongoing marital dispute between Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh has escalated into a public confrontation, with both parties addressing the media separately on October 8. The press conferences brought shocking allegations and counter-statements into the spotlight, intensifying the ongoing legal battle.

Jyoti Singh Alleges Abuse and Forced Abortions

Speaking in Mumbai, Jyoti Singh shared disturbing claims about her marriage, accusing Pawan Singh of giving her abortion pills multiple times and subjecting her to emotional and physical abuse. She said, “He says he yearned for a child, but someone who truly wants a child doesn’t give his wife medication. Every time I was given pills. I hadn’t revealed many things before, but Pawan Ji has forced me to speak out today. When I objected, he tortured me so much that I took 25 sleeping pills at 2 a.m."

Jyoti also recounted being hospitalised, stating, “At that time, his brother Ranu Bhaiya, Deepak Bhaiya from his team, and Vicky Ji took me to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri. He used to give me abortion pills." She claimed the repeated trauma affected both her physical and mental health.

Pawan Singh Responds: “Only I, She, and God Know the Truth”

Later, Pawan Singh addressed the media, dismissing his wife’s claims as exaggerated. He said, “Jyoti Singh posted on Instagram that she was coming to Lucknow to meet me. I was aware of her intentions and had informed the administration. We met at the flat with my brothers Hrithik and Dhananjay, while Jyoti was accompanied by her brother and elder sister, Juhi. How I behaved with her — only I, she, and God know that."

He added that Jyoti refused to leave until their divorce case was resolved, saying, “I asked, can a case be fought while living under the same roof? I asked the staff to prepare food she wanted and went to a meeting, leaving my brother to talk to her."

Legal Battle Sparks Online Debate

Pawan Singh further emphasised his respect for fans, stating, “For me, the public is God. I would never hurt the sentiments of those who helped me reach this position. Jyoti Singh Ji, when you came to my society yesterday, I welcomed you with respect. We spoke for about one and a half hours. Your only demand was that I get you to contest elections, which is beyond my control."

He also clarified that he did not involve the police, explaining, “Officers were already present from the morning to ensure everything was supervised."

As the couple’s legal dispute continues, the case has sparked widespread discussion online, with many urging sensitivity, while others call for accountability and justice as more details emerge.