'Want To Have Lots of Children': Parineeti Chopra's Old Interview Trends After Pregnancy Reveal

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child. The couple announced the pregnancy with a sweet cake post and video, winning hearts online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha delighted fans on Sunday, August 25, by announcing that they are expecting their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in Udaipur last September, shared the news with a touching social media post that quickly went viral.

The announcement featured a cake decorated with the words “1 + 1 = 3” along with tiny golden footprints, followed by a clip of the couple walking hand-in-hand through a park. Alongside the video, the parents-to-be wrote: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”

The post was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and colleagues in both film and political circles.

A Dream Parineeti Had Shared Earlier

As the good news spread, a candid moment from Parineeti’s past interview with Filmfare resurfaced online. Speaking about her hopes for family life, she had once said, “I’d love to adopt a child. I want to have lots of children. I might not be able to conceive all of them. So I’ll adopt.”

The heartfelt quote has been widely shared across social media, with fans calling it a reflection of Parineeti’s long-held dream of motherhood.

A Hint on The Kapil Sharma Show

Interestingly, the couple had dropped a playful hint about this very announcement not too long ago. During their recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the host recalled how his mother had quickly shifted into “grandkid mode” after his own wedding. Joining the light-hearted banter, Raghav Chadha had teased, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge,” leaving Parineeti blushing and the audience in laughter.

With this joyous announcement, the couple embarks on a new chapter of their journey together—one that fans are eagerly celebrating alongside them.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Parineeti Chopra Pregnancy Raghav Chadha Baby News Parineeti Raghav Expecting Parineeti Chopra Motherhood
