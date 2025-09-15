Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesParesh Rawal On Patch-Up With Priyadarshan For Hera Pheri 3: 'Aise Rishta Kharab...'

Paresh Rawal On Patch-Up With Priyadarshan For Hera Pheri 3: 'Aise Rishta Kharab...'

Paresh Rawal confirmed his return for Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, addressing his fallout with Priyadarshan and calling Phir Hera Pheri a “ganda paap.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 08:41 PM (IST)

Fans of the cult comedy franchise Hera Pheri can finally rejoice. After months of uncertainty, Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed his comeback as the beloved Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri 3, alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The veteran actor had previously walked away from the project, leaving both fans and co-star Akshay Kumar disappointed.

Paresh Rawal on his relationship with Priyadarshan

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Rawal revealed that the film is now firmly back on track and will begin shooting in February–March next year. Addressing his earlier exit, which reportedly caused financial hurdles for the producers and even led Akshay to contemplate legal action, Rawal explained that he had his reasons for stepping aside. He added that he returned the signing amount with interest before deciding to come back on board.

Despite the turbulence, Rawal insisted that his bond with filmmaker Priyadarshan remains unshaken. “A lot has happened, but that hasn’t soured my relationship with Priyadarshan. Aise rishta kharab nahi hota hai (Relations don't sour like this). In fact, it has only solidified our bond. We now know each other in a sharper and better way. Ghaav bhar gaya hai. (Wounds have healed) Our relationship is very transparent,” Rawal shared.

The actor has just wrapped up shooting Priyadarshan’s comeback film Bhoot Bangla, marking yet another addition to their long-standing collaboration.

Looking back at Phir Hera Pheri

Reflecting on the franchise’s second film, Rawal admitted that the sequel failed to live up to expectations. “When they were making Phir Hera Pheri, they got over-confident. It shouldn’t have happened. Premise and characters like in Hera Pheri rarely come our way. Aur usko leke bada nazakat se, bada sambhal ke chalna chahiye. (It should be handled delicately). It shouldn’t be robbed of its sanctity. When I was dubbing for Phir Hera Pheri, I realised ki humne ganda paap kar diya hai. (I realised we have committed a sin) The situation was such that we did what we did, but we shouldn’t have,” he said candidly.

Rawal also praised co-star Suniel Shetty, noting that he was the only one who “truly held on to his character with sincerity” in the sequel.

What’s next for Baburao, Raju and Shyam

With Rawal’s return, Hera Pheri 3 will be his 15th collaboration with Priyadarshan. While there had once been talk of a spin-off around Baburao, those plans now appear unlikely. Fans, however, are eagerly awaiting the reunion of the iconic trio, hoping the third installment captures the original’s timeless charm.

The film is scheduled for release in 2027.

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 08:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paresh Rawal Hera Pheri 3
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’: Trump Aide Navarro’s Swipe At India Even As Trade Talks Set To Resume On Tuesday
‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’: Trump Aide Navarro’s Swipe At India Even As Trade Talks Set To Resume On Tuesday
Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: PM Modi In Bihar’s Purnea Vows Action
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
India
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
SC Warns Bihar SIR Could Be ‘Set Aside’, Declines To Alter Aadhaar Order, Final Hearing On Oct 7
Business
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
India-US Trade Deal Talks Intensify As US Chief Negotiator Arrives In New Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Breaking: Supreme Court Delivers Key Ruling On Waqf Act, Partial Relief And Major Directions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget