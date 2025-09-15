Paresh Rawal On Patch-Up With Priyadarshan For Hera Pheri 3: 'Aise Rishta Kharab...'

Fans of the cult comedy franchise Hera Pheri can finally rejoice. After months of uncertainty, Paresh Rawal has officially confirmed his comeback as the beloved Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in Hera Pheri 3, alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The veteran actor had previously walked away from the project, leaving both fans and co-star Akshay Kumar disappointed.

Paresh Rawal on his relationship with Priyadarshan

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Rawal revealed that the film is now firmly back on track and will begin shooting in February–March next year. Addressing his earlier exit, which reportedly caused financial hurdles for the producers and even led Akshay to contemplate legal action, Rawal explained that he had his reasons for stepping aside. He added that he returned the signing amount with interest before deciding to come back on board.

Despite the turbulence, Rawal insisted that his bond with filmmaker Priyadarshan remains unshaken. “A lot has happened, but that hasn’t soured my relationship with Priyadarshan. Aise rishta kharab nahi hota hai (Relations don't sour like this). In fact, it has only solidified our bond. We now know each other in a sharper and better way. Ghaav bhar gaya hai. (Wounds have healed) Our relationship is very transparent,” Rawal shared.

The actor has just wrapped up shooting Priyadarshan’s comeback film Bhoot Bangla, marking yet another addition to their long-standing collaboration.

Looking back at Phir Hera Pheri

Reflecting on the franchise’s second film, Rawal admitted that the sequel failed to live up to expectations. “When they were making Phir Hera Pheri, they got over-confident. It shouldn’t have happened. Premise and characters like in Hera Pheri rarely come our way. Aur usko leke bada nazakat se, bada sambhal ke chalna chahiye. (It should be handled delicately). It shouldn’t be robbed of its sanctity. When I was dubbing for Phir Hera Pheri, I realised ki humne ganda paap kar diya hai. (I realised we have committed a sin) The situation was such that we did what we did, but we shouldn’t have,” he said candidly.

Rawal also praised co-star Suniel Shetty, noting that he was the only one who “truly held on to his character with sincerity” in the sequel.

What’s next for Baburao, Raju and Shyam

With Rawal’s return, Hera Pheri 3 will be his 15th collaboration with Priyadarshan. While there had once been talk of a spin-off around Baburao, those plans now appear unlikely. Fans, however, are eagerly awaiting the reunion of the iconic trio, hoping the third installment captures the original’s timeless charm.

The film is scheduled for release in 2027.