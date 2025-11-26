Palash Muchhal’s Cousin Reacts To Cheating Rumours After Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As speculation surrounding Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal intensifies, a close family member has stepped in to address the online chatter. The couple’s wedding, which was scheduled for November 23, was postponed after the cricketer’s father suffered a medical emergency. Since then, social media has been flooded with unverified allegations, including claims about Palash’s personal life—rumours that have now prompted a public response from his cousin.

Cousin Neeti Tak Urges Fans Not To Jump to Conclusions

The situation escalated when an Instagram user, identifying herself as Mary D’Costa, posted screenshots on Reddit claiming they were private chats with Palash. Though her account has disappeared since, the alleged screenshots continue to circulate, fueling gossip about Palash cheating on Smriti.

In response, Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak issued a note on Instagram defending him. “Palash is going through a critical condition today, you all should not judge Palash as wrong without knowing the truth,” she wrote, addressing the viral rumours head-on.

Calling for compassion, she added, “Technology today has come much ahead of humans, that is why people should not judge Palash in the face of rumours… pray for him.”

Wedding Postponement Confirmed by Sister Palak

With Palash currently admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his sister Palak Muchhal had earlier confirmed that the wedding was being deferred due to Smriti’s father’s sudden illness. “Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time,” she wrote on Instagram.

The couple reportedly chose to halt rituals until Smriti’s father recovers fully.

Inside the Family Emergency That Stalled the Ceremony

On the morning of the wedding, Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, experienced heart-attack-like symptoms and was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli. A day later, Palash too was hospitalized after his health deteriorated.

Palash’s mother told Hindustan Times that he broke down after hearing about Smriti’s father’s condition. “Since haldi was done, we didn’t let him go outside. Rote rote ek dum tabiyat karab ho gai… Sab normal aaye but stress bahut hai,” she shared.

Adding to the speculation, Smriti has removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account, which fans noticed immediately. Smriti and Palash began dating in 2019 and made their relationship public only in July 2024.