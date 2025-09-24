On KBC, Amitabh Bachchan Shares Why Politics Was ‘Very Difficult’ For Him

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesOn KBC, Amitabh Bachchan Shares Why Politics Was ‘Very Difficult’ For Him

Amitabh Bachchan recalled his brief political stint on KBC, calling it an emotional yet challenging phase. He said the two years taught him invaluable lessons about the “real life of India".

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is reminiscing about his days in politics. A clip from the latest episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ shows the actor talking to a contestant, as he spoke about his political journey.

He said in the video, “I left (politics) in a very emotional state. My birthplace was Allahabad (now Prayagraj). The people there loved me a lot. I got a vote and won the election. But when I spent a few days there, I realized that this is a very difficult task. You have to look at this side, look at that side, listen to that side, how to answer this, how to do this. It's very difficult”.

However, the veteran actor called his time in politics a learning curve, as he shared, “But let me tell you, the experience I had at that time, the two years I spent there, were very precious for me. Because the real life of India lives in our inner villages. From here I came to know how the people there live, what they do. And they give so much respect whenever someone comes to fight the election. They respect it in their own way. This must have happened to you too”.

Big B, has had a limited but notable engagement with politics. He joined the Indian National Congress (INC) following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and allegedly gave an inflammatory speech after the former Prime Minister’s assassination. That year, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad and won with a record margin of over 1 million votes, marking one of the largest electoral victories in India’s history.

During his brief political career, Big B focused on cultural and social issues, leveraging his celebrity status to draw attention to public causes. However, his association with politics quickly became controversial. In 1987, allegations surfaced linking him to financial irregularities connected to the Bofors scandal, although he was never formally charged. The scrutiny and pressure surrounding these allegations, combined with his discomfort in navigating political life, led him to resign from active politics in the same year.

After his resignation, he distanced himself from political involvement, returning fully to his film career, but occasionally lent his voice to public campaigns.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
