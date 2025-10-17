Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNushrratt Bharuccha Dances With Arhaan Khan And Mouni Roy At Diwali Celebration

Nushrratt Bharuccha Dances With Arhaan Khan And Mouni Roy At Diwali Celebration

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shares festive videos dancing with Arhaan Khan, Mouni Roy, and Pashmina Roshan at a Diwali celebration. Catch her latest film updates and journey.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of her fun-filled Diwali celebrations. She danced her heart out alongside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan Khan, actress Mouni Roy, and Pashmina Roshan at the festive party.

The first video featured Nushrratt and Arhaan grooving to the 2014 hit track “Tune Maari Entriyaan” from Gunday, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra, with Mouni Roy joining in the fun. Nushrratt wrote in the caption, “With my baby girl @imouniroy I lubzzz you! & @iamarhaankhan best dancing buddy.”

Grooving to Bollywood Classics

The actress later shared another clip featuring herself and Arhaan dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic number “Chaiyya Chaiyya” from Dil Se… (1998). Pashmina Roshan joined in, giving Nushrratt a sweet peck on the cheek as they performed together. She captioned the video, “Yeh walla toh best tha!! @iamarhaankhan @pashminaroshan.”

The videos have delighted fans, showcasing the joyous Diwali spirit and giving a peek into the actress’s festive moments.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Acting Journey

On the work front, Nushrratt’s latest release is Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, directed by G. Ashok. The comedy of errors revolves around Kesari Lal Singh, who gets entangled in a mess after his wife, Pushpa, suspects him of flirting with their neighbor, Kamini.

Nushrratt began her career in television with shows such as Kitty Party and Seven before making her film debut with Jai Santoshi Maa. She gained recognition with Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), later appearing in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl.

Branching out into diverse genres, she has starred in Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari, Ram Setu, Akelli, Ajeeb Daastaans, Chhalaang, and Chhorrii 2. The Chhorrii franchise saw her delve into horror, portraying a mother facing supernatural events while seeking refuge in a remote house, directed by Vishal Furia.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arhaan Khan Nushrratt Bharuccha Chhorrii Franchise
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget