Nushrratt Bharuccha Dances With Arhaan Khan And Mouni Roy At Diwali Celebration

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of her fun-filled Diwali celebrations. She danced her heart out alongside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan Khan, actress Mouni Roy, and Pashmina Roshan at the festive party.

The first video featured Nushrratt and Arhaan grooving to the 2014 hit track “Tune Maari Entriyaan” from Gunday, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra, with Mouni Roy joining in the fun. Nushrratt wrote in the caption, “With my baby girl @imouniroy I lubzzz you! & @iamarhaankhan best dancing buddy.”

Grooving to Bollywood Classics

The actress later shared another clip featuring herself and Arhaan dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic number “Chaiyya Chaiyya” from Dil Se… (1998). Pashmina Roshan joined in, giving Nushrratt a sweet peck on the cheek as they performed together. She captioned the video, “Yeh walla toh best tha!! @iamarhaankhan @pashminaroshan.”

The videos have delighted fans, showcasing the joyous Diwali spirit and giving a peek into the actress’s festive moments.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Acting Journey

On the work front, Nushrratt’s latest release is Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, directed by G. Ashok. The comedy of errors revolves around Kesari Lal Singh, who gets entangled in a mess after his wife, Pushpa, suspects him of flirting with their neighbor, Kamini.

Nushrratt began her career in television with shows such as Kitty Party and Seven before making her film debut with Jai Santoshi Maa. She gained recognition with Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), later appearing in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl.

Branching out into diverse genres, she has starred in Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari, Ram Setu, Akelli, Ajeeb Daastaans, Chhalaang, and Chhorrii 2. The Chhorrii franchise saw her delve into horror, portraying a mother facing supernatural events while seeking refuge in a remote house, directed by Vishal Furia.