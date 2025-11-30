NK Moosvi’s ‘Hhasrat’ Crosses 2 Million Views, Secures Spot In Top 10 Trending Songs

NK Moosvi, the mastermind behind the song Hhasrat, is overflowing with gratitude and joy over its incredible success. When he first set out to produce this track, he never imagined it would soar to such heights or start trending online. Now, with over 2 million views on YouTube and a spot in the Top 10 trending songs on Instagram and other social media platforms, he admits it still feels surreal. He’s genuinely thankful to everyone who has shown love and support for the song.

As the producer, NK Moosvi collaborated closely with the talented team that brought Hhasrat to life. He’s especially appreciative of his brother, Qaseem Haider Qaseem, who not only penned the lyrics but also took on the lead role in the video. For Moosvi, creating a song alongside his brother made the entire experience feel more intimate. He also loved working with Ayushi Tiwari, the female lead, who infused her character with a soft and natural charm. Plus, he’s thrilled to have Harmaan Nazim as the vocalist, as Harmaan’s emotive voice is a key reason why listeners connect so deeply with the track.

Moosvi is quick to credit the direct Nitesh Tiwari and music composer, Sahajahn Shaikh Sagar, whose artistry shaped the song’s overall vibe and highlighted its emotional depth. He believes the music plays a significant role in why listeners can relate to the story so effortlessly.

The narrative of Hhasrat is straightforward yet relatable. It tells the tale of a couple deeply in love who find themselves separated due to a misunderstanding. Even though they go their separate ways, their feelings remain unchanged. Many listeners resonate with their own experiences in the song, which is why it strikes a chord with so many.

Harmaan Nazim delivers the track with heartfelt emotion, evoking a gentle sense of longing. On screen, Qaseem Haider Qaseem and Ayushi Tiwari portray the story with calm and sincere performances. Their expressions perfectly align with the song’s mood, allowing viewers to truly feel the emotions.

For NK Moosvi, creating Hhasrat has been a straightforward yet deeply meaningful journey. He never anticipated such a warm response, but he’s genuinely grateful for every view, every message, and every listener who has connected with the song. He takes pride in his team and feels joy knowing that the song is resonating with so many people.

As Hhasrat continues to gain momentum, producer NK Moosvi hopes it keeps reaching out and touching hearts with its gentle and emotional narrative.