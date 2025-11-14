Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesNetizens Go Into Detective Mode As Twinkle Khanna Says She And Kajol Share An Ex

Netizens Go Into Detective Mode As Twinkle Khanna Says She And Kajol Share An Ex

Netizens erupted into speculation after Twinkle Khanna revealed on Two Much that she and Kajol share a “common ex,” leaving fans guessing the mystery man as the duo refused to spill any names.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle brought together hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna with guests Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal, resulting in yet another round of viral moments. The quartet’s lively banter had fans glued to their screens, but, as always, the Yes or No segment stole the spotlight on social media.

One prompt that sparked laughter across the set was: “Good sex is more important than good conversation.” Vicky Kaushal didn’t hesitate. He confidently stepped toward ‘Yes’ and, with perfect comic timing, said, “Dekho baatein toh hoti rahengi.” His response instantly became a fan favourite online.

But Twinkle Khanna triggered the biggest buzz of the episode when she made an unexpected revelation involving both her and Kajol.

Kajol and Twinkle have an ex in common

During another question—“Best friends shouldn’t date each other’s exes”—Twinkle quickly chose ‘Yes’, with Kajol joining her. Twinkle clarified her stance, explaining, “I know you don't think so but my friends are more important to me than any man. Yaar, woh toh kahin pe bhi mil jaayega.”

Vicky, however, sided with ‘No’ and offered a different perspective: “I feel that if it's still affecting the ex, then it's not really an ex. Like woh thoda grey area hai.”

What followed was the episode’s most explosive moment. With her arm around Kajol, Twinkle announced, “I mean, we have an ex in common but we can't say.” Kajol, visibly stunned, shot back, “Shut up, I beg you. Shut the f*** up,” sending everyone—including Twinkle—into fits of laughter.

Internet guesses who was Kajol and Twinkle's common ex

Although the duo refused to name the person in question, the internet wasted no time trying to crack the mystery. In the comments under the show’s Instagram posts and on Reddit threads, fans floated several guesses. Suggestions ranged from “Abhishek Kapoor Gattu” to “Bobby Deol,” with many agreeing on filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. Others joked that the shared ‘ex’ could be their husbands—Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn—citing old rumours and industry gossip.

Of course, these remain pure speculation. Unless Kajol and Twinkle decide to lift the curtain someday, the identity of their “common ex” will stay one of Bollywood’s most entertaining unsolved puzzles.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Twinkle Khanna Kajol
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Opinion
