HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Gone Far Too Soon': Neeru Bajwa Heartbroken Over Singer Rajvir Jawanda's Tragic Death

Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa mourns singer Rajvir Jawanda, who passed away at 35 after a tragic road accident in Himachal Pradesh.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Popular Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa has mourned the loss of acclaimed singer Rajvir Jawanda, who passed away aged 35 on Wednesday.

Known for his soulful voice, Jawanda passed away on Wednesday after battling for life in a private hospital near here for the past 11 days following a major road accident in Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by wife and two children.

Taking to Instagram, Neeru shared Jawanda’s picture and first wrote in Punjabi. The translated version read: “It is very painful that the cheerful and kind-hearted person Rajveer has left us. Farewell, dear Rajveer."

She then wrote: “Heartbroken by the tragic loss of such a young and promising life. Sending deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of @rajvirjawandaofficial May you find strength and peace during this unimaginable time. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten.”

Jawanda was injured while en route to Shimla on September 27 near Baddi in Solan district which had left him with severe head and spinal injuries. He was on life support since admission.

According to doctors, Jawanda's neurological condition remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care.

His condition was described as "extremely critical" soon after the accident. Before being shifted to the private hospital, Jawanda was taken to a hospital in Solan, where he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was brought to the private hospital in Mohali in an "extremely critical" condition.

Jawanda's hit songs were 'Surname', 'Kamla', 'Mera Dil' and 'Sardari'. He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with roles in films including 'Jind Jaan', 'Mindo Taseeldarni' and 'Kaka Ji'.

Talking about Neeru, the actress was recently seen in “Tehran”, a spy action thriller film by Arun Gopalan. It also stars John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar.The film was based on the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Neeru Bajwa Rajvir Jawanda Accident Rajvir Jawanda Death Punjabi Singer Dies Neeru Bajwa Tribute Punjabi Music News
Embed widget