MrBeast’s Selfie With Shah Rukh, Salman, And Aamir Khan Sends Internet Into A Meltdown

The internet went into overdrive after global YouTube sensation MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, dropped what fans are calling “the picture of the year” — a single frame featuring Bollywood’s legendary trio: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

MrBeast with the Three Khans

The photo, clicked at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 16, was shared by MrBeast on his Instagram story with the teasing caption, “Hey India, should we all do something together?” The cryptic message immediately sparked a wave of excitement, with fans speculating about a potential collaboration between the YouTube star and the three biggest names in Indian cinema.

In the viral snap, Shah Rukh and Salman exude sophistication in sharp tailored suits, while Aamir opts for a fusion look — a black kurta paired with white trousers. MrBeast complements the trio in an all-black ensemble, flashing his trademark smile beside the Bollywood icons.

Fans can’t keep calm

The image has taken social media by storm, with X (formerly Twitter) users flooding timelines with reactions and theories. One fan quipped, “After Ambani, only MrBeast has brought all three Khans together in one frame!” Another wrote, “SRK, Salman, and Aamir with MrBeast. MrBeast’s next collab or what??”

The photo holds rare significance for Bollywood followers. Despite ruling Hindi cinema for over three decades, the three Khans — once fierce box-office rivals — are seldom seen together in public. Over the years, Shah Rukh and Salman have rekindled their friendship, while Aamir continues to share a cordial bond with both.

Their last known public appearance together was at the screening of Aamir’s Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai. The trio also reportedly made cameo appearances in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, though they did not share screen space.

About the Joy Forum 2025

The Joy Forum 2025 was held under the patronage of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA). The grand event brought together some of the biggest global names in entertainment, including Dana White, Shaquille O’Neal, Terry Crews, Gary Vaynerchuk, Lee Jung-Jae, and Ryan Seacrest. Leading entertainment brands like Netflix, WWE, DAZN, UFC, Sky Sports, and MBC Studios were also in attendance.