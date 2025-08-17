Mouni Roy’s Dinner Outing With Suraj Nambiar Goes Viral, Fans React: ‘Sitting Like Strangers’

Actress Mouni Roy, admired for her striking style and screen presence, was recently spotted enjoying a dinner outing with her husband, Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar. The couple, who exchanged vows in January 2022, were photographed stepping out for a relaxed evening together in Mumbai.

Viral Moment from Dinner Date

While Mouni looked chic in an all-black ensemble and Suraj kept it casual yet classy, their fashion choices weren’t what caught social media’s eye this time. Paparazzi cameras captured the duo deeply engrossed in their phones while waiting for their meal — a moment that instantly went viral.

Internet Reacts with Humour

As the video and pictures made the rounds online, netizens couldn’t resist poking fun. Comments like “This is date.. both are busy in their phones”, “Phone ko side mai rakhe dono… dinner date nhi phone date lag rhi h”, and “dono k hath me fn hai… sitting like strangers!!” flooded social media. Another fan teased, “Mouni chatting with her gf Disha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FILMYGYAN VIDEOS (@filmygyanvideos)

Despite the playful trolling, many defended the couple, suggesting that being on the phone during outings has become a modern-day norm.

What’s Next for Mouni Roy

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in 'The Bhootnii'. She will next feature in David Dhawan’s upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.

For fans who’ve followed her journey, Mouni made a successful transition from television to Bollywood. From her early roles in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev' to becoming the first 'Naagin' in Ektaa Kapoor’s blockbuster series, she has established herself as a versatile performer. Mouni also created an impact with her performance in 'Brahmastra'.