Mohit Suri Says Ahaan Panday Wasn't Acting During Emotional Scene In Saiyaara

Mohit Suri Says Ahaan Panday Wasn’t Acting During Emotional Scene In Saiyaara

Director Mohit Suri shared that Ahaan Panday broke down for real while shooting an emotional scene in Saiyaara, saying he wasn’t acting but genuinely moved.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 10:42 PM (IST)

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama 'Saiyaara' has been winning hearts since its July 18, 2025 release, thanks to its heartfelt storytelling, soulful music, and the fresh pairing of debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. But according to the filmmaker, one of the film’s most emotional scenes turned unexpectedly real when Ahaan couldn’t hold back his tears, and had to be told to stop crying.

Mohit Suri on Ahaan Panday

In a recent interview with Red FM, Suri recalled how the young actor got so emotionally invested in the scene that it stopped being an act. “Mujhe sometimes bolna pada isko ‘Mat ro yaar itna tu yeh scene mein’. He said ‘Mujhko bohot bura lag raha hai, sir I’m feeling very bad she’s saying this’. I said ‘Tu acting nahi kar raha?’ He said ‘Nahi, main acting nahi kar raha hun’,” the director revealed.

Suri also reflected on the generational differences in love and relationships, explaining why the scene may have impacted his leads so deeply. “Maybe they’ve not met someone who opened up… in this generation they haven’t met people who opened up their heart and make these promises jo commitment life bhar ki hoti hai… I think these were just things that were moving them,” he said.

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Saiyaara' tells the story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a dreamer aiming to become a singing sensation, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), an aspiring journalist. The narrative explores how love, ambition, and societal pressures intertwine, leading to moments of joy, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

The screenplay, penned by Rohan Shankar and Sankalp Sadanah, is supported by a talented ensemble cast including Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Sid Makkar, Shaad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Alam Khan.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 10:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yash Raj Films Mohit Suri Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda Saiyaara Movie
